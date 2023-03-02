Meet Divya Gandotra Tandon, a 20-year-old Online Media Entrepreneur

Award Category : Most Creative Use of Social Media

Introduction : Divya Gandotra Tandon is a B Tech student at Lloyd Institute of Engineering and Technology, Greater Noida .

Achievement : Utilised Web and Social Media to create a platform for quality information.

In times when many youngsters rely on social media for local, social and global updates, misinformation and information overload are rising concerns. Divya Gandotra Tandon has used social media for providing quality information. Young media entrepreneur, Divya is the founder of The Scoop Beat. As a media entrepreneur, Divya aims to bring people closer to the real world through her platform by delivering quick, quality content to her audiences.

Divya - The Social Entrepreneur

Divya is a social entrepreneur with multiple social brands under her name, ASTNT, ASTNT Hosting, ASTNT Media, Rico Desgaste, Cocial - Social Media and 2NewsWire.

Media Presence of Divya

Divya has about 80000, 2500 and 31000 followers on Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram, respectively.

Divya has worked for more than 500 individual stars, influencers, and companies. Divya is also a celebrity manager, a social media manager, and an influential figure as well. She is the Founder of Scoop Beats Private Limited & Chief Operating Officer Of ASTNT Technologies Private Limited.

How did it start?

Divya recognized the power of social media at a young age. She honed her skills as a freelance content writer at the age of 13 while experimenting with different social media platforms to promote her work. With time and experience, Divya realised the power of social media and created compelling content that resonated with her followers and sparked meaningful conversations.

Divya, first, entered the business world as a YouTuber. She was as eager to share new information, about the latest on-goings, with the world as she was to learn about them. So she began uploading, unpacking and reviewing videos to her YouTube account to help people understand what they were purchasing.

Later, she founded TheScoopBeats, a news and media organisation, after realising she could do more in terms of giving quality information to her audiences.

The Scoop Beats

Scoop Beats Pvt. Ltd. is a private internet media company registered at the Registrar of Companies, Jammu. The content at The Scoop Beats is designed to attract readers’ attention and improve retention. The platform covers breaking news and topics of universal appeal ranging from technology to science, entertainment, health, and business.

Divya Gandotra Tandon is a finalist for Most Creative Use of Social Media because of her determination and initiative to deliver credible and reliable information on the Internet through her social platforms like The Scoop Beats.

