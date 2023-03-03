Meet Dr. Sapna Yadav, Who Introduced School Students to an Entrepreneurship Mindset

Meet Dr. Sapna Yadav, currently working as Project Director at Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, who is helping students of classes 9th to 12th in inculcating an entrepreneurial mindset.

Award Category: Outstanding Educational Leader

Introduction: Dr. Sapna Yadav is Project Director at Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, State Council of Educational Research & Training (SCERT), Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi

Achievement: Currently, working as Project Director at Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum, she is helping students of classes 9th to 12th in inculcating an entrepreneurial mindset.

Today, employers lay emphasis on real-world experience, entrepreneurial traits, and maturity which is not taught in school textbooks. This creates a skill gap. To help students overcome this problem, Dr. Sapna Yadav is leading the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum - an initiative of the Delhi state government - relentlessly working for the youth by designing interventions that will help them to take charge of their own learning. Alongside, she is also leading other technology driven projects, namely Information and Communication Technology Curriculum (ICT) and Its Implementation and Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA).

Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum

In 2019, Dr. Sapna spearheaded many projects as Project Director, including the Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum. The main objective of this programme is to develop entrepreneurial skills among the students.

The vision of this programme is to help the students of classes 9th to 10th in becoming job creators rather than job seekers by developing an entrepreneurial mindset. The curriculum focuses on inculcating the personality and character traits of successful entrepreneurs, in addition to teaching about the business aspects of entrepreneurship.

Under Dr Sapna’s leadership, approximately 8 lakh students have participated in this innovative project. The program is successfully running in all 1034 Delhi government-run schools. Imparting entrepreneurial education can help India fulfill its goal of being a $5 trillion economy by nurturing the next generation to contribute to nation-building through their entrepreneurial spirit.

Major Challenge

Given that Entrepreneurship is a non-graded subject, it was not easy to get students to pay attention to it. So, Dr. Sapna started one-on-one training for the teachers since it is the teachers who have to act as facilitators to keep the students involved and motivated.

ICT in Education Curriculum

Dr. Sapna’s role in heading the development of the ICT in Education Curriculum for students of classes 6th to 10th of Delhi government schools was a significant step towards integrating technology into the education system. This curriculum was the first of its kind, and it was developed under the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT). The curriculum aimed to equip students with basic computer skills and knowledge of information technology, which is essential in today's world.

It provided a comprehensive and structured approach to teaching computer science and information technology to students in classes 6th to 10th. The implementation of this curriculum paved the way for the integration of information technology in the school-level education system in India.

Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA)

In 2017, Dr. Sapna Yadav chaired the State Project Director of Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing (DIKSHA), an initiative of the Ministry of Education in India. Through this, she has been able to reduce the learning gap among students by designing and imparting online training to teachers and self-learning links to students. The impact of these became more substantially visible during the COVID-19 period.

Online Capacity Building Programme

In December 2016, she pioneered a focused execution of online training of government school teachers to provide pedagogical support in academic and non-academic topics through - Online Capacity Building Programme. This was aimed to bridge the gap between academic and non-academic topics, offering online training modules for teachers in both areas. The Online Capacity Building Programme provided an effective and scalable solution that enabled teachers to access training materials and collaborate with each other from the comfort of their own homes.

This program was a significant step towards leveraging technology to enhance the quality of education and provide greater access to training opportunities for teachers. It paved the way for future initiatives in the field of education that can utilize technology to enhance learning outcomes and improve the overall quality of education.

DeshBhakti Curriculum

Being a part of a team that promoted civic responsibility and social awareness among students and educators, Dr Sapna was responsible for developing educational curriculum frameworks. She had a range of responsibilities, such as conducting research and analysis on educational best practices, refine curriculum materials, and working with stakeholders to gather feedback and ensure that the curriculum aligned with their needs and goals. In addition to developing curriculum frameworks, she had been involved in training and supporting teachers and educators in implementing the curriculum in their classrooms.

Awards and Accolades

Dr. Yadav has been recognized for her efforts by several independent agencies. Some of the key awards and recognitions received by her are -

State Teacher Educator Award for Delhi,

Woman of the Decade award by Women Economic Forum,

International Educational Excellence Award 2022 by Indo-Lanka Education Summit & Awards 2022.

Recognition

Dr. Sapna’s initatives has been widely covered in the media. The following are some significant mentions-

Dr. Sapna Yadav is a finalist for the Outstanding Educational Leader Award Because… she has been instrumental in guiding about 8 lakh students on their entrepreneurial journey as the Project Director at Entrepreneurship Mindset Curriculum and through the implementation of ICT in Education Curriculum and DISKHA platforms.

