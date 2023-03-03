Meet Gp. Capt. S.C. Bahri Who Raised Inclusive Schools Within The Air Force

Meet Gp. Capt. S.C. Bahri Who has been honoured with the National Award for Disabilities 2022 in recognition of his school's outstanding performance as Divyangjanon Ke Sashaktikaran Hetu Sarvshreshta Sansthan.

Award Category: Outstanding Educational Leader

Introduction: Group Captain Satish Chander Bahri, a Former Command Officer in IAF, has raised inclusive schools for disabled children within the Indian Air Force.

Achievement: Honoured with the National Award for Disabilities 2022 in recognition of his school's outstanding performance as Divyangjanon Ke Sashaktikaran Hetu Sarvshreshta Sansthan.

Introduction

Group Captain SC Bahri, a Former Command Officer in the Indian Air Force, has worked tirelessly to promote inclusive education for the disabled children of Indian Air Force personnel. He joined the Air Force in 1965 and served it in various capacities in the different Air Force Stations all over India for about 31 years.

Gp. Capt. Bahri believes that good education nurtures and prepares children to face the challenges of life and become righteous human beings. He is a staunch protagonist and believer of Inclusive Education and works towards bringing the specially-abled children of IAF personnel into the mainstream by providing them equal opportunities.

Gp Capt. Bahri’s Support to The Education of Differently Abled

In 1982, to commemorate the Golden Jubilee year of the Indian Air Force, Gp Capt. Bahri played a significant role in establishing the Air Force Golden Jubilee Institute for the differently abled children of the Air Force Pilots and Airmen. He received Rs 1.5 crore from the PM’s Defence Fund for the construction of the aforementioned school.

Gp Capt. Bahri has been the only Education Officer to receive awards twice for raising schools in the Air Force. Being an advocate for Inclusive Education, he raised many educational Institutions in IAF for which he was affectionately labeled as Baba Amte.

Balvantray Mehta Vidya Bhawan Anguridevi Shersingh Memorial Academy

In May 1996, he raised Balvantray Mehta Vidya Bhawan Anguridevi Shersingh Memorial Academy, New Delhi, from Primary Section to Senior Secondary level as an integrated School, post superannuation. Under his guidance, the school was given the rare honour of Model School in Inclusive Education.

In 1996, when Gp Capt. Bahri joined the school, there were 194 special needs children and 190 other children studying in the school. Dr.(Mrs.) Kiran Walia, Former Education Minister of Delhi visited the school in 2013 to attend the Founder’s day. As acknowledgement of Gp Capt. Bahri’s efforts, she placed him in the Advisory Committee for making policies to start Second Shift in the Unaided Private Schools. It is the first Unaided Private School to start the second shift. Presently, 4500 students are studying in the first and second shifts, combined.

Other Initiatives

Gp Capt. Bahri played a significant role in the upgradation and efficient functioning of Air Force Bal Bharti School-Lodhi Road, New Delhi as Secretary of the Air Force Education Society.

He has also played a pivotal role in establishing the Air Force Station, Subroto Park - first Integrated School in IAF, Western Air Command. Alongside, Gp Capt. Bahri has been associated with a number of philanthropic organizations and charitable Trusts such as Servants of the People Society, Lok Sevak Sangh, Transparency International India, Air Force Association, Association of Senior Citizens in Education, and Jasbhagti Charitable Society.

Recognition

National Award 2022 in recognition of the school’s outstanding performance as Divyangjanon Sashaktikaran Hetu Sarvshrestha Sansthan. On 3rd December 2022, on the occasion of International Day for the Persons with Disabilities, Hon’ble President of India Smt. Droupadi Murmu felicitated his school with the National Award for Disabilities 2022.

He was awarded by different organizations for his excellent contribution to the field of inclusive education for Children with Special Needs - CWSN.

He has also received Viklang Jan Swabhiman Samman-2017 organized by Swaraj Viklang Sewa Samiti, Allahabad.

Other Achievements

During his service tenure, he was awarded commendation of the Chief of Air Staff twice for his outstanding dedication and devotion.

He is the only Education Officer to receive awards twice for raising schools in the Air Force.

He has been awarded the Varishth Samman by Department of Social Welfare, Government of NCT of Delhi.

Gp Capt. Bahri was awarded the Teacher’s day award by Freelance Journalist Association & Chirag Foundation for his valuable contribution in the field of education in 2002.

S C Bahri is a finalist for Outstanding Educational Leader because of his relentless efforts and dedication towards the inclusion of the specially-abled children into the mainstream and uplifting the education quality in Air Force Schools.

