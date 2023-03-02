Meet Mriganka Prusty, An Avid Swimmer

An avid young swimmer who is adding many feathers to her sportsperson’s cap

Mriganka Prusty, a 10-year-old, Class 5 Student from Greenfield Public School, Bangalore, started learning swimming as part of the sports curriculum in Kindergarten and has since, won many Interschool Championships, looking forward to representing herself in upcoming State and National meets.

In the academic year 2022-23, Mriganka has represented her school in many Under 11 Inter-School and Interclub Aquatic Competitions across Karnataka, Telangana and Odisha.

She participated in the Independence Cup 2022 , organized by Indian Aquatics, held at the School of India, Bannerghatta Road, Bangalore on 30th July 2022 and won Gold medal in 50 metres Butterfly & Silver medals in 100 metres IM and 100 metre Freestyle event .

Mriganka also represented Greenfield Public School, Bangalore in We One Aqua Centre , St. Aloysius College Swimming pool, Mangalore on 14th August 2022 in a State Level Swimming competition and won a Gold medal in 100 metre Freestyle and Bronze medal in 50 metre Butterfly event.

In addition, she won an Individual Championship organized by Zee Swim Academy in Mount Litera Zee School, Bangalore on October 8, 2022, by securing Gold medals in 100 metre Freestyle and 50 metre Butterfly events and a Silver medal in the 50 metre Breaststroke event.

She also won the cash award of INR 2500 and an Individual Championship from Utpulta 2022, event organized by the Rotary Club of Bangalore, held in Nettakallappa Aquatic Centre on November 1, 2022 with a Gold medal in 100 metre Freestyle and 50 metre Butterfly and Silver in 50 metre Breaststroke event.

Prusty also participated in the 10th Khateswar Pandey Memorial, All Odisha Open Swimming Meet 2022 , organized by Odisha Masters Swimmers Club, Sambalpur on November 13, 2022, and won Gold medal in 50 metre Freestyle and 50 metre Butterfly swimming event.

She added to her laurels by winning 3 Golds in 100 metre Individual Medley, 50 metre Butterfly and 50 metre Freestyle in Charminar Cup organized by Indian Aquatics on November 19, 2022, held at Gachibowli Stadium, Hyderabad.

In 2023, she won Individual Championship with 2 Gold medals in 100 metre Freestyle & 50 metre Breaststroke and 1 Silver medal in 50 metre Butterfly at Pooja Aquatic Centre, Bangalore on January 8.