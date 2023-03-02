Meet Mukesh Kumar Gaur Who Provides Quality Education Using Social Media Platforms

Meet Mukesh Kumar Gaur who utilized Social Media to create an online platform for providing quality education.

Award Category: Most Creative Use of Social Media

Introduction: Mukesh Kumar Gaur is a Research Scholar from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh

Achievement: Utilized Social Media to create an online platform for providing quality education

Students often use social media for entertainment purposes, but Mukesh Kumar Gaur, a research scholar from Aligarh Muslim University, Aligarh, thought of using social media to do something to help the students facing financial challenges. He created social media groups to provide students quality education and proper guidance for their career, especially for the students preparing for the UPPSC Civil Judge (PCS J) exam.

He provides necessary study materials in these groups for their exam preparation. Mukesh aims to help students by providing them reliable and free career guidance.

Click Here to Reach Mukesh's Facebook Group

Mukesh’s Social Media Group: The Aim of Dream PCSJ

The statee Aim of Our Dream PCS J is to be a social media group that provides educational information, study material, and career guidance for students who are preparing for PCS J examinations. At first, Mukesh created this group on Facebook, later he extended this to other social media platforms such as Telegram, Instagram, LinkedIn, etc.

Mukesh’s Presence on Social Media Groups

Currently, Mukesh has more than 30K members on his Facebook group and close to 148 members on Telegram.

Mukesh Kumar Gaur is a finalist for Most Creative Use of Social Media because

of his initiative to deliver reliable information to students through his social media groups on various platforms including Facebook, Telegram, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Click Here to See All Information Shared by Mukesh Kumar Gaur