Meet Om Kumar Who Created 6 Different Websites To Help Raise Awareness around Social Issues

Meet Om Kumar who developed 6 Different Websites to raise awareness about issues such as Mental Health and Water Conservation.

Award Category: Most Creative Use of Social Media

Introduction : Om Kumar is a Class 9 Student from Rajkiya Pratibha Vikas Vidyalaya (RPVV) School, New Delhi

Achievement : Developed 6 Different Websites to raise awareness about issues such as Mental Health and Water Conservation.

Om Kumar, a 14-year-old student of class 9 from R.P.V.V. School, New Delhi, has developed 6 fully-functional and user-friendly websites to spread awareness about the pressing issues in society regarding environment, education and government initiatives such as Swach Bharat, etc., At a young age, Om has used social media to digitally awaken and make the society aware of important issues.

6 Websites on Social Causes

Om Kumar has created six websites that deal with prominent environmental and social issues.

‘Save Water, Save Life By Om’ is aimed at spreading awareness for Water Conservation.

Visit https://sites.google.com/view/savewaterbyom

‘Ecology & Environment’ promotes awareness of Environmental Conservation.

Visit https://sites.google.com/view/ecology-environment-by-om

Swachh Bharat by Om inspires the viewers to the need for Cleanliness in our Environment.

Visit https://sites.google.com/view/swachhbharatbyom

‘Mann-Parichay’ creates awareness for Mental Health.

Visit https://sites.google.com/view/mann-parichay

‘Jagruk Bhai’ educates the viewers about various Social Issues through an innovative way of a Cartoon Character ‘Jagruk Bhai’ created, conceptualized and made by me.

Visit https://sites.google.com/view/jagruk-bhai

My website ‘Fighting Corona’ is dedicated to spreading awareness regarding the CORONA VIRUS and its PRECAUTIONS.

Visit https://sites.google.com/view/fightingcorona

Awards/Recognition

For his initiatives on water conservation awareness, Om Kumar was awarded the Water Heroes Share Your Story Award by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India.

Om Kumar also holds a National record for posting the maximum number of videos of National Interest on YouTube.

Presented the ‘Dilli ki Shaan’ award by the Honourable Chief Minister of Haryana, Shri. Manohar Lal Khattar from Bharat Prakashan for generating awareness towards many serious social and environmental issues.

Om has also authored the self-help book ‘The Link Between Mind And Heart’.

Om Kumar is a finalist for the Most Creative Use of Social Media because of his noble and creative initiatives to create awareness in society, about the most pressing issues, through social media. His messages have reached many because of his digital initiatives.