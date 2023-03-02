Meet Pankaj Mittal Who Uses Social Media to Make His Trainees Industry-Ready

Meet Pankaj Mittal Who is The founder of the Angrezi Club, Pankaj Mittal is an author, motivational speaker and soft skills trainer who trains graduates and working professionals to make them industry-ready.

Award Category: Best Initiative using Social Media

Introduction: Pankaj Mittal is an engineer-turned-educator and trainer

Achievement: The founder of the Angrezi Club, Pankaj Mittal is an author, motivational speaker and soft skills trainer who trains graduates and working professionals to make them industry-ready.

English has achieved the status of being the Lingua Franca of the world and effective communication, soft skills and confidence are the prerequisites to achieving success in the professional world. Pankaj Mittal is the founder of the Angrezi Club, which focuses on activity-based experimental learning. He is also an author, motivational speaker and soft-skills trainer.

Angrezi Club Pvt. Ltd.

Pankaj Mittal’s journey as a trainer and writer started when he quit his job at Infosys to follow his passion. Angrezi Club Pvt. Ltd is a Government of India recognised startup which helps graduates and working professionals in learning the English language. The institution believes in saying “No To Excuses” when it comes to learning English.

When Pankaj announced his resignation from Infosys, sharing his journey from being an engineer to being the CEO of Angrezi Club, on LinkedIn, his post went viral with 1500+ reactions. Currently, Pankaj has close to 5500 followers on his LinkedIn profile.

Pankaj Mittal has about 41000 followers on his Instagram page where he shares his journey and glimpses from his training sessions and allied activities.

Author

Pankaj Mittal has published the National Bestseller novel “Thank God I’m Single Again”.

He has recently published another book - “The Final Interview”

Motivational Speaker

As a motivational speaker, Pankaj has taken sessions at MIT ADT, Manek, Alard Group, Pune and K.K. Wagh College, Nashik.

Other Activities

Corporate Training: Pankaj has been training students at Cybage Khusboo CSR for corporate readiness since 2017.

Other Achievements

2018: Debut Novel “Thank God I’m Single Again” declared National Bestseller

2016: Received “Young Achievers Award” by BIITM Business School, Bhubaneshwar

Pankaj Mittal is a finalist in the Best Initiative (Using Social Media) Category because with the zeal to create an impact, he has established Angrezi Club, authored books and provides soft skill training and motivational sessions at scale.

