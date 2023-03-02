Meet Rohit Sinha Who Established TechMastering, The Innovation Port and NextureSummit, to develop an International level Tech Community

Meet Rohit Sinha who established the Innovation Port and NextureSummit to create an International level Tech-Community for students to upskill and grow.

Award Category : Most Innovative Educational Project

Introduction : Rohit Sinha is a Class 12 Student from Jusco School, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand.

Achievement : Established The Innovation Port and NextureSummit to create an International level Tech-Community for students to upskill and grow.

In the 21st century, our lives have been shaped by modern-day technologies. Not only people but also places, miles apart, have become easily accessible. These new technologies are evolved by people with a futuristic and creative vision. Rohit Sinha, an 18-year-old, is one such young mind who has worked unabatedly in the field of Information Technology. The class 12 student has set up TechMastering, Innovation Port and Nexture Summit - tech platforms - to provide developers with a platform where they can learn, showcase their competence and thrive. Rohit has also invented a phone-sized wearable thermal device to directly cool the body which he has presented before NITI Aayog before the Hon'ble Education Minister of India.

TechMastering

Rohit has established TechMastering, a micro-enterprise registered under the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Government of India. It has been created with the intent to connect the robotics community with the world. TechMastering provides Robotics, Websites and Application Development Services. The online platform has been developed with a vision to bring together robotics research experts, entrepreneurs, and experts in the IT field, from all around the world. The platform also provides Website designing, App and Game development services along with Internet marketing and much more.

Click here to reach TechMastering

Innovation Port

Rohit initiated Innovation Port to give rise to the culture of innovation and entrepreneurship in every nook and corner of the nation. Developed with the aim to stimulate innovation in different economic sectors across our country, Innovation port helped 1000+ students and developers students in its very first month. Rohit’s vision is to harbour this platform into an umbrella structure to oversee the innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem of our country.

Nexture Summit

Nexture Summit is a community platform created with the vision to provide a platform for students who seek technical knowledge, learn and develop their skills in the field of technology and check their standing in the industry. Rohit aims to help students by providing them with technical education and making them industry-ready through Nexture Summit.

Click here to reach Nexture Summit

Wearable Air Conditioner

Rohit has also developed a phone-sized, portable and wearable thermal device or air conditioner, to directly cool the body. While our indoors and vehicles can be equipped with cooling systems, the wearable air conditioner developed by Rohit Sinha can be effectively used outdoors as well.

Working of Wearable Air Conditioner

The cooling system of the phone-sized, wearable thermal device works efficiently using its developed thermal module and heat dissipation mechanism. Rohit’s innovative device, equipped with an automatic sensing feature to automatically adjust the cooling temperature based on the movement and environment of the user, can also be controlled with a mobile application.

Click Here to See the Video Demonstrating the Working of a Wearable Air Conditioner

Awards and Recognition

Some of Rohit’s noteworthy recognitions include

Title of Kentucky Colonel, Honorary ADC to Governor of Kentucky, USA

Volunteer Recognition Certificate, Lieutenant Governor, Utah

Top 100 Business Venture, ATL Tinkerpreneur, 2021, Atal Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog

Jamshedpur’s Best Young Innovator, XLRI, Jamshedpur

The World’s Most Techy Kid, Noble Book of World Records

Youngest Successful Entrepreneur, America Book of Records

Click Here to See Rohit Sinha’s Recognitions and Achievements

Rohit Sinha is a finalist for Most Innovative Educational Project because of his unceasing efforts and initiatives - TechMastering, Innovation Port, Nexture Summit and Wearable Air Conditioner - in the field of Information Technology, Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Click here to see all the information shared by Rohit Sinha