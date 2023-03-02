Meet Saurabh Suman Whose Innovations are Solving Everyday Problems

Meet Saurabh Suman who made innovative use of Science & Technology to solve everyday problems and enhanced the skill set of his students.

Award Category: Most Innovative use of Science & Technology

Introduction: Computer teacher in Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, Supaul, Bihar

Achievement: Made innovative use of Science & Technology to solve everyday problems and enhanced the skill set of his students.

His Journey

Saurabh Suman joined as the first Computer Science teacher at Lalit Narayan Laxmi Narayan Project Girls High School, in Supaul district of Bihar, in 2015. He has taken up the challenge of enabling students to develop the required skill set to function successfully in their academic and professional endeavours.

Innovations

Saurabh Suman is one of those educators who carry an unceasing zeal to create and innovate. Some of his award-winning prototypes include

Smart Blind Stick : An innovation that will alert the visually impaired about any obstacles in their walking path from 2 feet away with automatic sensing. It was presented at the 2019 National Science Exhibition, in Kolkata. He was also awarded for this innovation by the Consul General of Japan.

Smart I-Card and Belt are made using an ultrasonic sensor and a microcontroller with a buzzer. The device was designed to help people maintain social distancing by alarming the user when another individual came within a range of 1 metre near the body.

Voice control for Electric appliances , made using a relay, Bluetooth and app-board, enabled people to remotely control their electric appliances.

Duplicate Sanitizer detection Kit: Using the alcohol detection series kit of MQ series, the detection kit can bring to light whether a solution is concentrated enough to be qualified as a sanitiser.

Click to reach various media coverage about Saurabh’s innovations here.

Achievements

In his 7-year-long teaching experience, Saurabh Suman has added many feathers to his cap as an educator.

Awarded National Teacher award-2022 by the President of India.

Received State Best Guide Award from Consul-General of Japan in Kolkata, Mr Masayuki Taga, at the event of Easter India Science Fair in Kolkata.

Awarded by the Chief Minister of Bihar for doing good work in the field of education.

Awarded by the D.M. of Supaul for doing good work in the field of education.

Saurabh is a Member of the State focus team (Technology) of National Education Policy in the team of Sri Gopikant Choudhory, HoD of ICT SCERT, Patna.

He is also a member of the District Technical Team of Diksha and the Nodal Teacher of Unnyan Smart Class.

He has developed various E-Content for SCERT, Patna with DR. Rashmi Prabha, Joint Director, SCERT-Patna.

Saurabh has played the lead role in developing software for the Monitoring of the Diksha platform, i.e., Digital Infrastructure for Knowledge Sharing.

Received Certificate of Excellence from SCERT, Bihar

Check the various achievements of Saurabh Suman here.

Saurabh Suman is a finalist for Most Innovative use of Science & Technology because of his unabated efforts towards utilising science and technology for the betterment of society and the teaching-learning community. He has inspired and motivated his students and fellow educators to take new steps each day.

Click to see all information shared by Saurabh Suman here.