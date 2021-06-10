Meghalaya TET 2021: Registration Process Is Expected To Begin Tomorrow - Check Updates

Meghalaya TET 2021: The registration process for Meghalaya TET 2021 is expected to start online at megeducation.gov.in from 10 June 2021.

Meghalaya TET 2021: The registration process for Meghalaya TET 2021 is expected to start online at megeducation.gov.in from 10 June 2021. Candidates who want to appear for Meghalaya TET 2021 can visit the official website and complete the registration process online. As per the reports, the tentative date for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test is 28 August 2021. Two papers (Paper 1 & 2) will be conducted via offline mode on the same day.

How To Apply Meghalaya TET 2021:

⇒ Open megeducation.gov.in from Google Chrome or any other web browser

⇒ Visit Meghalaya TET 2021 link available on the website.

⇒ Click on register yourself & enter the page with relevant details.

⇒ After submitting details pay the fees online

⇒ Keep soft copies of the same for future reference.

