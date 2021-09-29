Meghalaya TET Admit Card 2021 Released @megpgrams.gov.in, Check Step to Download

The Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya has released the Admit Card for the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021on its official website -megeducation.gov.in.

Meghalaya TET Admit Card 2021: The Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya has released the Admit Card for the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied successfully for Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021 can download their Admit Card from the official website of Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya i.e-megeducation.gov.in.

It is noted that according to the notice released earlier, Meghalaya TET exam will be conducted in two papers. Paper I will consists of Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I (Khasi/Garo/Assamese/Bengali/Hindi/Nepali), Language-II (English), Mathematics and Environmental Studies. Paper II will consists of Child Development and Pedagogy, Language-I (Khasi/Garo/Assamese/Bengali/Hindi/Urdu/Mizo/Nepali) Language-II (English),Mathematics and Science or Social Studies/Social Science.

Directorate of Educational Research & Training (DERT) will conduct the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET or Meghalaya TET) to determine the eligibility of candidates for the post of teachers in the schools of the state.

It is noted that earlier Directorate of Educational Research and Training, Meghalaya has invited online application for the teacher posts for appointment as Elementary School Teachers (Classes 1 to 8) and for teachers appointed to teach Classes 1 to 8. A number of candidates were applied for the Meghalaya Teacher Eligibility Test (MTET) 2021 for the above teacher posts.

