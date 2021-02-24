MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021 Out, Download IB ACIO Officer Grade 2 Tier 1 Answer Key @mha.gov.in

MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021: Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has released the answer key of Online Exam for the recruitment of 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive. The candidates, who appeared in the IB ACIO 2021 Exam from 18th to 20th February 2021, can download the answer keys through the official website of MHA i.e. mha.gov.in.

MHA IB ACIO Answer Key Download

How and Where to Download MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website.i.e.mha.gov.in. Click on MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to a new page. MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021will be displayed. Candidates can download MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021and save it for future reference.

The candidates will be able to evaluate their performance in the online exam through MHA IB ACIO Answer Key 2021. If any candidate has any doubt against the IB ACIO Answer Key 2021, they may raise an objection against the answer keys in due course of time. After considering the representations from the candidates, the board will release the final answer key on the official website.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 2000 Vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive, i.e., ACIO-II/Executive in Intelligence Bureau, Government of India. The selection will consist of Tier-1 (Online Objective MCQs Exam), Tier-2 (Descriptive Exam) and Interview.

Based on the combined performance in Tier-I, Tier-II and Tier-III (Interview), the candidates would be shortlisted for final selection subject to their Character and Antecedent verification followed by medical examination, etc. The online application process for the same was started on 19 December 2020 and closed on 9 January 2021.