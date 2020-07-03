MHT CET Law 2020 Answer Key: The State Common Entrance Test Cell will make the MHT CET Law answer key 2020 available on the official website after the entrance test is conducted. Candidates will be required to download the answer key of MHT CET Law 2020 from the official website. The Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra conducts the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law for candidates seeking admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses in law colleges of the state. MHT CET Law answer key 2020 is released after the entrance test for the undergraduate law programmes is successfully conducted. The MHT CET law 2020 answer key will be made available for different sets in English as well as Marathi. Candidates will be able to match their responses with those given on the official answer key of MHT CET Law 2020. This will allow the candidates to calculate and estimate their probable scores in the entrance test and help them predict their chances of securing admission as well. For complete information on MHT CET Law answer key 2020, candidates are advised to go through the article below.

MH CET Law 2020 Answer Key - Important Dates

The authorities will notify the candidates about the important dates of MHT CET Law 2020 answer. Candidates can also find the MHT CET Law answer key 2020 in the table below as the same will be updated here.

Events Dates MH CET Law 2020 24th July 2020 -5 year LLB 6th August 2020 - 3 year LLB MHT CET Law Answer Key 2020 To be notified MHT CET Law 2020 Result To be notified

MHT CET Law Answer Key 2020 - How to Download

The answer key of MHT CET Law 2020 will be released in the online mode on the official website. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the MHT CET Law 2020 answer key.

Visit the official website of MHT CET Law 2020

Select the course applied for - 3-Year/5-Year LLB

In the window that opens, click on the link for MHT CET Law 2020 Answer key.

The answer key of MHT CET Law 2020 will appear in a PDF format

Match your responses with those provided in the answer key of MHT CET Law 2020

Download the answer key for future reference

What After MHT CET Law Answer Key 2020

After the release of the MHT CET Law 2020 answer key, the conducting body will release the results for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB entrance test. The results will be based on the answer key of MHT CET Law 2020. Based on the number of correct responses as per MHT CET Law answer key 2020, the result will be released in the form of scorecards. Candidates will be able to download their result scorecards from the official website by entering their login credentials.

MHT CET Law 2020 Answer Key - Important Points