MHT CET Law Eligibility Criteria 2020: Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra prescribes the eligibility criteria for MHT CET Law 2020. Candidates appearing for the MHT CET Law 2020 entrance must be familiar with the eligibility criteria prescribed by the conducting authority. The MHT CET Law 2020 eligibility criteria will specify the candidates’ educational qualification, age limit, reservation policy and other additional requirements. MHT CET law is conducted for candidates aspiring for admission to 3-Year LLB as well as 5-Year LLB programmes. Accordingly, DHE Maharashtra also specifies MHT CET Law eligibility criteria for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB programmes. Candidates must, therefore, read about the eligibility criteria of MHT CET Law before applying for the programme. Candidates’ who do not meet the required MHT CET Law 2020 eligibility criteria will not be considered for admission process as the their application form will be cancelled during submission and/or document verification. Candidates can ind the details of MHT CET Law eligibility criteria 2020 in the article below.

MHT CET Law 2020 General Eligibility Criteria

DHE Maharashtra has set certain general eligibility criteria of MHT CET Law 2020 which are applicable to candidates applying for 3-Year as well as 5-Year integrated law programmes. These are the bare minimum requirements which all the candidates applying to MHT CET Law are required to fulfill. The MHT CET Law general eligibility criteria are mentioned below.

Candidates applying for MHT CET Law programme must be Indian nationals

As specified by the Bar Council of India, there is no upper age limit to appear in MHT CET Law

MHT CET Law Eligibility Criteria for 3-Year LLB programme

Candidates applying to appear for the 3-Year LLB programme in the colleges accepting MHT CET Law scores must ensure that they meet the MHT CET Law 2020 eligibility criteria specified for the course.

Candidates are required to have completed their graduation, i.e. possess a bachelor’s degree in any discipline from any recognized university/institution in India.

Candidates who have completed their graduation from any foreign university equivalent to the status of India universities are also eligible to appear in MHT CET Law 2020 exam.

Additionally, candidates are required to have completed their graduation with a minimum of 45% marks in aggregate (40% for candidates belonging to SC/ST category of Maharashtra). While candidates belonging to VJNT/SBC/OBC categories re required to have obtained a minimum of 42% marks in aggregate in their graduation.

Candidates are presently in the final year/semester of their graduation course are also eligible to appear in MHT CET law exam 2020. Such candidates will, however, be required to produce the documents related to the qualifying exam (graduation) when needed during the admission process.

MHT CET Law Eligibility Criteria for 5-Year LLB programme

The educational eligibility criteria specified by DHE Maharashtra should be met in order for the candidates to be considered for admission. The MHT CET Law 2020 eligibility criteria for 5-Year LLB programme has been provided for the candidates below.

Candidates are required to have passed the qualifying examination or 10+2 exam with a minimum of 45% aggregate marks (42% marks in aggregate for candidates from VJNT, SBC and OBC Category , 40% for candidates from SC/ST category)

Candidates who have completed a 3-year Diploma are also eligible to apply for MHT CET Law 2020.

Candidates who have passed their qualifying exam via distance education or correspondence method will also be considered eligible for MHT CET Law 5-year LLB course, provided that the candidate has completed the basic qualification, i.e class 10th.

MHT CET Law 2020 - Who are not Eligible?

The conducting body has specified the MHT CET Law 2020 eligibility criteria. Any candidate failing to meet specific eligibility requirements mentioned below will not be considered during the application or subsequent process.