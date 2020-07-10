MHT CET Law Important Dates 2020: Candidates are notified about the MHT CET Law 2020 important dates on the official website of the State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra. The Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra decides the important dates of MHT CET Law. The Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law is conducted to screen aspirants seeking admission to 5-Year/3-Year LLB courses in the state. The entrance test for the courses is conducted on separate dates. Candidates applying for the 3-Year or 5-Year LLB entrance test must keep track of the MHT CET Law 2020 important dates. The MHT CET Law important dates 2020 will help them not to miss out on any crucial events and also allow them to prepare for the entrance test and, if qualified, for the subsequent admission processes accordingly. Candidates must also note that the MHT CET Law 2020 important dates for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses are different. In the article below we have mentioned in details about the important dates of MHT CET Law such as registration process, hall ticket or admit card release dates, entrance test dates, result dates, etc. Read below to know all about MHT CET Law important dates 2020.

MHT CET Law 2020 Important Dates - Overview

As specified by SCETC, candidates can find a brief overview of the MHT CET Law important dates 2020 in the table below. Any changes in the important dates of MHT CET Law 2020 for the 3-Year/5-Year LLB course will be updated here as well.

Events Dates 5-Year LLB 3-Year LLB MHT CET Law 2020 Official Notification 4th December 2019 4th December 2019 MHT CET Law 2020 Registration Starts 21st January 2020 19th March 2020 Registration of MHT CET Law 2020 Ends 8th June 2020 8th June 2020 MHT CET Law Admit Card 2020 Release To be notified To be notified MH CET Law 2020 24th July 2020 6th August 2020 MHT CET Law Result 2020 To be notified To be notified MHT CET Law 2020 Selection Process To be notified To be notified

MH CET Law Important Dates 2020 - Details

The admission process for MHT CET Law comprises of multiple events. As such, a calendar of important dates of MHT CET Law with all the information is provided below for the candidates.

MHT CET Law 2020 Important Dates - Official Notification

DHE Maharashtra released the official notification for MHT CET Law 2020 for the 3-Year as well as the 5-Year LLB courses on 4th December 2019. The official notification of MHT CET Law contained the important dates of MHT CET Law 2020 for all the events that were to follow.

MHT CET Law Important Dates 2020 - Registration

As notified in the MHT CET Law 2020 important dates, the registration process for the 5-Year integrated LLB entrance opened on 21st January 2020 while for the 3-Year LLB entrance opened on 19th March 2020. The registration window for both the entrance tests were extended owing to the circumstances. The MHT CET Law 2020 registration window for the 3-Year as well as 5-Year LLB was finally closed on 8th June 2020.

MHT CET Law 2020 Important Dates - Admit Card/Hall Ticket

The conducting authority will release the admit card of MHT CET Law 2020 for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB course in the online mode on the official website. According to the MHT CET Law 2020 important dates the release date for the hall tickets for the 3-Year as well as the 5-Year LLB course is yet to be notified. Once released, candidates will be required to download their hall tickets from the official website using their registration ID and password. The conducting authority will release the MHT CET Law 2020 admit cards for only the candidates who successfully submitted the application fee and payment of registration fees.

MH CET Law Important Dates 2020 - 3-Year and 5-Year LLB

The conducting authority has notified the exam dates for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses in the MHT CET Law 2020 Important dates. The entrance test for the courses will be held on separate dates. While MHT CET Law 5-Year entrance has been scheduled to be conducted on 24th July, the 3-Year MHT CET Law 2020 has been scheduled for 6th August.

MH CET Law 2020 Important Dates - Result

The result of MHT CET Law 2020 will be declared on separate dates for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses. The conducting body is yet to notify the MHT CET Law 2020 important dates for result. Typically, the MHT CET Law 2020 result is first declared for the 5-Year LLB course followed by the 3-Year LLB results.

MH CET Law Important Dates 2020 - Selection Process

The selection process of MHT CET Law 2020 for candidates who qualified in the written entrance test comprises of counselling and seat allotment. Seats are allotted to MHT CET Law 2020 qualified candidates for the 3-Year as well as the 5-Year LLB course on the basis of merit as well as preference. The conducting body will soon notify the candidates about the important dates of MHT CET Law 2020 selection process and the same will be updated here as well.