MHT CET Law Selection Process 2020: The Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra will conduct MHT CET Law 2020 selection process. The selection process of MHT CET Law is known as Centralized Admission Process (CAP). Candidates who qualify in the state-level Maharashtra Common Entrance Test will be eligible to participate in the MHT CET Law 2020 selection process. DHE, Maharashtra conducts the MHT CET Law selection process 2020 for the candidates who qualified in the entrance tests for the 3-Year and 5-Year integrated LLB courses. The MHT CET Law selection process 2020 will comprise of choice filling and locking. Seat allotment through MHT CET Law selection process 2020 will be based on the merit rank of the candidate and choices opted for admission. As per the MHT CET Law 2020 selection process, candidates will be required to attend the document verification process as well. Candidates can find details of MHT CET Law selection process 2020 below.

MHT CET Selection Process 2020 - Highlights

DHE Maharashtra will conduct the MHT CET 2020 selection process in the online mode only.

Candidates who qualify in the law entrance test will only be eligible to participate in the selection process of MHT CET law.

All the candidates qualified to participate in the MHT CET Law 2020 selection process will be included in the merit list.

Candidates participating in the selection process of MHT CET Law 2020 will be allotted seats based on their merit rank and the choices opted for during the counselling process.

DHE Maharashtra during the MHT CET Law selection process 2020 will allot seats under two categories - Maharashtra State Candidature Type (MS) and All India Candidature Type (OMS).

Candidates, during the MHT CET Law selection process 2020, can freeze the allotted seat or opt for betterment (only if the allotted seat is not the first preference seat).

Candidates allotted seats in the MHT CET Law 2020 selection process will have to attend the document verification process.

MHT CET Law Selection Process 2020 - Details

MHT CET Law Selection Process 2020 - Freezing, Betterment, and Acceptance of Seats

The DHE Maharashtra has affixed certain rules for the MHT CET Law 2020 selection process, the details of which are provided below.

In case a candidate is allotted a seat of first preference, then seat will be freezed not allowing the candidates to participate in subsequent CAP rounds. Such candidates who will be allocated seats are required to complete document verification and pay the acceptance fee. The candidates will also be required to the allotted institute within the specified time and complete the admission formalities.

then seat will be freezed not allowing the candidates to participate in subsequent CAP rounds. Such candidates who will be allocated seats are required to complete document verification and pay the acceptance fee. The candidates will also be required to the allotted institute within the specified time and complete the admission formalities. If a candidate has been allotted a seat other than his/her first preference, then s/he can either freeze the seat (if satisfied) and complete the document verification and subsequent process. Candidates who accept the allotted seat will not be able to participate in further CAP rounds. Candidates who are allotted seats other than their first preference can also choose to accept the seats by reporting online at Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) through candidate log-in but not freeze it allowing them to participate in subsequent CAP rounds for betterment. As a third option, candidates may choose not to accept the seat at all by not reporting at ARC and participating in the subsequent rounds.

MHT CET Law Selection Process 2020 - Document verification

Candidates either accepting their seat and freezing it or accepting a seat but not freezing it will be required to report at Admission Reporting Centre (ARC) for document verification and payment of seat acceptance fee via candidate login. The list of documents required for the document verification process are mentioned below.