MHT CET Law 2020: Top Institutes Accepting MHT CET Law 2020 Scores

MHT CET Law Participating Institutes 2020: The conducting body, Directorate of Higher Education Maharashtra releases the names of the participating institutes of MHT CET Law 2020 by means of a notification on the official website. MHT CET Law participating institutes are located in the state of Maharashtra. Candidates who appear and qualify in the state-level entrance test are offered seats in the colleges and universities accepting MHT CET Law 2020 scores. MHT CET Law 2020 is conducted for admission of candidates to 3-Year/5-Year LLB programmes. Candidates can find the complete list of top institutes accepting MHT CET Law 2020 scores for 3-Year/5-Year LLB programmes. Candidates must note that these institutes offer seats to MHT CET Law 2020 qualified candidates based on the order of merit and maximum seat intake. DHE Maharashtra also reserves the right to remeove/add any university/college from the MHT CET Law 2020 participating institute list.

MHT CET Law Participating Institutes 2020 - 3 Year and 5 Year LLB Programmes

MHT CET law scores are accepted by many noted institutes. MHT CET Law 2020 is conducted for screening of candidates for admission to 3-Year as well as 5-Year LLB programmes. DHE Maharashtra has released separate list of colleges for accepting candidates for admission to the 3-year LLB and 5-year LLB programmes. Candidates can find detailed list of the participating institutes of MHT CET Law 2020 for each of the programmes.

MHT CET Law 2020: Top Institutes for 3 Year LLB Programme

As per the information made available by DHE, Maharashtra a total of 125 institutes will accept MHT CET Law 2020 scores for admission of candidates into the 3-Year LLB programme. The MHT CET Law 2020 participating institutes will offer seats to the candidates on the basis of their fulfilling the required eligibility criteria, order of merit in the MHT CET Law 2020 merit list and seat availability. Candidates appearing for the law entrance test can find the top participating institutes of MHT CET Law 2020 in the table below.

Sl. No. Top Institutes Accepting MHT CET Law 2020 Scores for 3 Year LLB Programme 1. University of Mumbai, Mumbai 2. Gondwana University, Gadchiroli 3. Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded 4. Rastrasant Tukodji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur 5. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad 6. Sant Gadge Baba Amaravati University, Amravati 7. Smt. Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women’s University, Mumbai 8. Shivaji University, Kolhapur 9. Solapur University, Solapur 10. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune 11. North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon

MHT CET Law 2020: Top Institutes for 5 Year LLB Programme

DHE Maharashtra will make list of MHT CET Law participating institutes 2020 for the 5-Year LLB programme available on the official website during the Common Admission Procedure. According to the information already available, a total of 141 institutes accept the scores of MHT CET Law 2020 for 5-year LLB programme. The admission of candidates who qualify on MHT CET Law 2020 will be subject to their fulfillment of the required eligibility criteria, merit rank in in MHT CET Law 2020 and seat intake capacity of the respective institute. A detailed list of MHT CET Law 2020 participating institutes along with their seat intake capacity is provided below.

Sl. No. Top Institutes Accepting MHT CET Law 2020 Scores for 5 Year LLB Programme Seat Intake 1. University of Mumbai, Mumbai 3840 2. Savitribai Phule Pune University, Pune 2520 3. Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad 720 4. Sant Gadge Baba Amaravati University, Amravati 840 5. Rastrasant Tukodji Maharaj Nagpur University, Nagpur 600 6. Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded 600 7. North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon 360 8. Shivaji University, Kolhapur 420 9. Smt. Nathibai Damodar Thackersey Women’s University, Mumbai 120 10. Solapur University, Solapur 180 11. Gondwana University, Gadchiroli 60

MHT CET Law 2020 Participating Institutes - Common Admission Process

All the institutes accepting MHT CET law 2020 scores will participate in the Common Admission Process or CAP conducted by DHE Maharashtra for the selection of the candidates who qualify in the law entrance exam for the 3-year/5-year LLB programmes. The conducting body will release a common merit list of candidates qualifying in MHT CET Law 2020. Candidates included in the MHT CET Law 2020 merit list will be required to participate in the counselling process conducted online. The MHT CET Law 2020 counselling process will include steps such as - verification, choice filling, document submission and seat allotment in MHT CET Law 2020 participating institutes. Seats will be allotted in the institutes accepting MHT CET Law 2020 scores on the basis of candidates merit rank/scores in the merit list.

*MHT CET Law 2020 participating institutes mentioned here are as per the data of the previous year. Any change in the same will be updated.