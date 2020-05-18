MHT CET Law Mock Test 2020: The conducting body, Directorate of Higher Education Maharashtra has officially released the MHT CET Law 2020 mock test. Candidates appearing in the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law seeking admission to 3-Year LLB/5-Year Integrated LLB course can now practice for the exam by solving mock tests of MHT CET Law 2020. Candidates must attempt to solve MHT CET Law mock test 2020 as a part of their preparation strategy. Practising MHT CET Law 2020 mock test will provide the candidates with an overview of the question paper pattern, question type, allocation of marks, etc. Moreover the mock tests of MHT CET Law 2020 will also allow the candidates to get a clear picture of what the syllabus for the law entrance exam entails. Candidates solving MHT CET Law mock test 2020 can simulate exam day like condition to overcome the exam-day jitters and assess their preparation for the exam as well. Detailed information about MHT CET Law 2020 mock test have been provided in the article below.

MHT CET Law Mock Test 2020 - Importance

Candidates can review their preparation for the entrance exam by solving MHT CET Law 2020 mock test.

The entrance test for 3-Year/5-Year LLB is conducted in the online mode, and solving MHT CET Law mock test 2020 will allow candidates to become acquainted with the online interface and how to answer questions on it.

Practising mock test of MHT CET Law will also provide the candidates with a good sense of time management as the test is to be solved in a time-bound manner so that they are prepared better for the exam day.

MHT CET Law mock test 2020 will allow the candidates to know about the syllabus and the topics from which they can expect questions in the examination.

Moreover, a candidate can take up mock test for MHT CET Law as many times as needed as there are no unique login credentials every time. DHE Maharashtra provides default login credentials for MHT CET Law 2020 mock tests.

MH CET Law 2020 mock tests - How to Attempt

With over 40,000 candidates attempting the MHT CET Law test this year, it is imperative that candidates refine their preparation by solving MHT CET Law mock test 2020. To take up the mock test of MHT CET Law 2020, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website for MHT CET Law 2020 - 3Year/5-Year LLB, as per the entrance test you are appearing for

Click on the link for ‘MHT CET Law Mock Test 2020’.

In the window that appears, click on Sign In

On the screen that appears, candidates will be provided with general instructions for MHT CET Law mock test 2020.

Candidates will be required to go through the instructions of MHT CET Law 2020 mock test, select the language from the drop down English/Marathi in which they want to attempt the test, accept the terms and conditions and click on ‘I am ready to begin’

The mock test of MHT CET Law 2020 will comprise of five sections of different subjects - General Knowledge, Legal Aptitude, English, Analytical and Logical Reasoning and Mathematical aptitude.

Each question in all the five sections will have four options.

Candidates can select the sections one by one and solve the mock test till the end. Candidates can also go the next question or visit the previous question as per their convenience.

At the end of the MHT CET Law mock test, candidates can see the number of questions attempted/unattempted, marked for review etc.

MHT CET Law 2020 - Preparation Tips

Before attempting the mock tests of MHT CET Law 2020, candidates must make sure that they have prepared sufficiently to deal with the different type of questions they are likely to face. Here are some of the preparation tips for MHT CET Law 2020 that the candidates can put to use.