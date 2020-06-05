MHT CET 2020 Law Last Minute Preparation Tips

MHT CET 2020 Law Preparation Tips: Aspirants seeking admission thorough the Maharashtra Law Common Entrance Lest must form a definitive preparation strategy for MHT CET Law 2020. Thousands of candidates seeking admission to law courses in the state of Maharashtra have registered for MHT CET Law 2020 making it a tough competition. MHT CET Law is conducted for aspirants seeking admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses. Candidates applying to either of the courses will require securing a good rank in order to obtain admission to one of the constituent law colleges. In order to be able to do saw they are required to devise an MHT CET Law Preparation strategy that can render their efforts effective. This is where the MHT CET Law 2020 preparation tips can come in handy. In the article below, candidates can find guidelines and tricks to prepare for MHT CET Law 2020 which they can utilise to build a framework to base their study on. Additionally, candidates will also find details on the exam pattern, crucial topics and other related details which can prove to be highly useful for preparation for MHT CET Law 2020.

MH CET Law 2020 Preparation Tips - Exam Pattern Details

To build an effective preparation strategy, a candidate must know where to start. Instead of starting with the preparation straight-away, candidates must first familiarise themselves with the exam pattern of MHT CET Law. Knowledge about the MHT CET law exam pattern will allow candidates to have information on a number of aspects such as exam duration, mode of exam, question type, number of, questions and marking scheme among others. A brief overview of MHT CET Law 2020 exam pattern is provided below.

Particulars Details Mode of Exam Online (Computer Based Test) Medium of MHT CET Law 2020 Marathi and English MHT CET Law 2020 Exam duration 120 Minutes Type of Questions Objective (Multiple-Choice) Total number of Questions 150 Total Marks 150 Marking scheme +1 mark for each correct answer, No negative marking

MH CET Law 2020 Preparation Strategy- Syllabus Details

The syllabus comprises an important part of the preparation strategy for MHT CET Law 2020. Moreover, it provides insight into the topics and sections from which questions will be asked in the 3-Year/5-Year LLB entrance. While the topics may be same for both, the level of difficulty of questions will vary according to the standard. MHT CET Law 2020 for 5-Year LLB will comprise questions from the Intermediate level while the 3-Year LLB entrance exams will consist of questions from graduation or degree level. This is a point that all candidates must keep in mind while preparing for MHT CET Law. Details about the syllabus of MHT CET Law 2020 hae been provided below.

Subjects Topics Legal aptitude and Legal reasoning Indian polity including Executive, Judiciary and Legislature, Lawprepositions with facts, Constitution etc General knowledge and current affairs History (with special reference to modern history and legal history such as GOI acts, Freedom struggle, etc), Indian geography (up to 12th standard), Latest rules and amendments, Current affairs like new events of national and international importance, appointments, sports, awards etc. Logical and analytical reasoning Completing Arguments, Drawing Well-Supported Conclusions, Reasoning by Analogy,Applying principles or rules. Sets and statements,Puzzle, Blood relation, Series etc. Maths (MHT CET Law 2020 for 5-year LLB) Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Speed and Distance, Algebra, Average, Venn Diagram etc. English Vocabulary, Analogies, Idioms and Phrases, Synonyms & Antonyms. One-word Substitution, Sentence Improvement and rearrangement, Fill in the blanks, Errors - Common errors, Spotting errors, inappropriate usage of words, spelling mistakes etc, English Comprehension etc

MH CET Law Preparation Tips 2020