MHT CET 2020 Law Last Minute Preparation Tips

MHT CET 2020 Law Preparation Tips: Aspirants seeking admission thorough the Maharashtra Law Common Entrance Lest must form a definitive preparation strategy for MHT CET Law 2020. Thousands of candidates seeking admission to law courses in the state of Maharashtra have registered for MHT CET Law 2020 making it a tough competition. MHT CET Law is conducted for aspirants seeking admission to 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses. Candidates applying to either of the courses will require securing a good rank in order to obtain admission to one of the constituent law colleges. In order to be able to do saw they are required to devise an MHT CET Law Preparation strategy that can render their efforts effective. This is where the MHT CET Law 2020 preparation tips can come in handy. In the article below, candidates can find guidelines and tricks to prepare for MHT CET Law 2020 which they can utilise to build a framework to base their study on. Additionally, candidates will also find details on the exam pattern, crucial topics and other related details which can prove to be highly useful for preparation for MHT CET Law 2020.
MH CET Law 2020 Preparation Tips - Exam Pattern Details
To build an effective preparation strategy, a candidate must know where to start. Instead of starting with the preparation straight-away, candidates must first familiarise themselves with the exam pattern of MHT CET Law. Knowledge about the MHT CET law exam pattern will allow candidates to have information on a number of aspects such as exam duration, mode of exam, question type, number of, questions and marking scheme among others. A brief overview of MHT CET Law 2020 exam pattern is provided below.
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Mode of Exam
|
Online (Computer Based Test)
|
Medium of MHT CET Law 2020
|
Marathi and English
|
MHT CET Law 2020 Exam duration
|
120 Minutes
|
Type of Questions
|
Objective (Multiple-Choice)
|
Total number of Questions
|
150
|
Total Marks
|
150
|
Marking scheme
|
+1 mark for each correct answer, No negative marking
MH CET Law 2020 Preparation Strategy- Syllabus Details
The syllabus comprises an important part of the preparation strategy for MHT CET Law 2020. Moreover, it provides insight into the topics and sections from which questions will be asked in the 3-Year/5-Year LLB entrance. While the topics may be same for both, the level of difficulty of questions will vary according to the standard. MHT CET Law 2020 for 5-Year LLB will comprise questions from the Intermediate level while the 3-Year LLB entrance exams will consist of questions from graduation or degree level. This is a point that all candidates must keep in mind while preparing for MHT CET Law. Details about the syllabus of MHT CET Law 2020 hae been provided below.
|
Subjects
|
Topics
|
Legal aptitude and Legal reasoning
|
Indian polity including Executive, Judiciary and Legislature, Lawprepositions with facts, Constitution etc
|
General knowledge and current affairs
|
History (with special reference to modern history and legal history such as GOI acts, Freedom struggle, etc), Indian geography (up to 12th standard), Latest rules and amendments, Current affairs like new events of national and international importance, appointments, sports, awards etc.
|
Logical and analytical reasoning
|
Completing Arguments, Drawing Well-Supported Conclusions,
Reasoning by Analogy,Applying principles or rules.
Sets and statements,Puzzle, Blood relation, Series etc.
|
Maths (MHT CET Law 2020 for 5-year LLB)
|
Profit and Loss, Time and Work, Speed and Distance, Algebra, Average, Venn Diagram etc.
|
English
|
Vocabulary, Analogies, Idioms and Phrases, Synonyms & Antonyms. One-word Substitution, Sentence Improvement and rearrangement, Fill in the blanks, Errors - Common errors, Spotting errors, inappropriate usage of words, spelling mistakes etc, English Comprehension etc
MH CET Law Preparation Tips 2020
- Candidates after familiarising themselves with the exam pattern and the topics mentioned in the syllabus should devise a daily study plan. It is important to remember that the study schedule for MHT CET Law 2020 preparation must be feasible for the candidates to be consistent in following it.
- Different topics carry different weightage in MHT CET Law 2020. Candidates can divide their time in the schedule in accordance with the weightage the topics carry. Target the topics which carry more marks but also accommodate the topics with lesser marks so that you have a thorough knowledge of the syllabus overall.
- The General Knowledge and Current Affairs section is the most dynamic and requires the utmost effort while preparing for MHT CET Law. There is, however, a trick to ace the section. While general knowledge trivia can be obtained from any good material, to catch up with the current affairs form the habit of reading the newspaper daily. Also, follow up on magazines for current affairs with special focus on legal aspects of important news. This can help you build an effective preparation strategy for MHT CET Law 2020.
- For candidates appearing for 5-Year LLB of MHT CET Law 2020, practise elementary mathematics on a regular basis. Solving questions daily will increase your problem solving skills and also increase your ability to solve them while being time-efficient. This is an important tip that students can follow as they prepare for MHT CET Law 2020.
- DHE Maharashtra releases official mock test for MHT CET Law 2020. Candidates should make a habit of practising the mock tests as a part of their preparation for MHT CET Law 2020. The mock tests are timed and will allow candidates to be good judge of their time-management skills. These tests simulate exam day like conditions, which will also allow candidates to be better prepared to face exam-day challenges. Moreover, you can have assessment of your preparation for MHT CET Law 2020 by taking up these mock tests and will provide you with an estimate where you need to focus more.
- Always remember to revise, weekly, monthly, or as you find. Revision will add finesse to your preparation and will help you to keep in touch of what you have studied so far. Regular revision will make you more comfortable about facing the exam as the day approaches.