MHT CET Law 2020 Question Paper: Download MHT CET Law Previous Year Question Paper Here

MHT CET Law Question Paper: DHE Maharashtra, the conducting body releases the question paper for MHT CET Law. Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law must be familiar with the previous year question papers of the exam. MHT CET Law 2020 will be conducted for candidates seeking admission to 3-Year and 5-Year integrated law course in the college and universities in the state of Maharashtra accepting the same. Candidates can boost their preparation for the law entrance exam by solving MHT CET law previous year question paper. Solving previous year question paper of MHT CET Law will help the candidates have a complete understanding of the exam pattern, types of questions in the examination, marks distribution, difficulty level of the exam, etc. In addition to this, MHT CET Law previous year question papers will help the candidate’s get a qualitative review of their preparation and formulate strategies accordingly. For detailed information on previous year question papers of MHT CET Law, candidates can read the article below.

MHT CET Law 2020 - Exam Pattern

Before attempting to solve the MHT CET Law previous year question paper, candidates must familiarize themselves with the exam pattern. This will allow the candidates to simulate exam day like conditions and prepare for the exam pattern. Candidates can find details of the MHT CET Law exam pattern 2020 below.

Particulars Details Mode of Exam Online, CBT (Computer Based Test) MHT CET Law Question paper medium Marathi and English Type of Questions Multiple choice question paper MHT CET Law 2020 Exam duration 2 hours Total number of questions 150 Total marks 150 MHT CET Law Marking scheme 1 mark for each correct answer NoNegative marking for incorrect answer

MHT CET Law Question Paper - Distribution of Marks

MHT CET Law is conducted for screening of candidates for admission to both 3-year and 5-year LLB course. The question paper of MHT CET Law is different for 3-Year and 5-year LLB entrance exam. Candidates can check the detailed distribution of marks in MHT CET Law question paper for 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses below. This marks distribution on MHT CET Law question paper will also allow the candidates to decide their preparation strategy for each of the individual sections accordingly.

MHT CET Law 2020 Question Paper - Distribution of Marks

For MHT CET Law - 3 Year LLB

Subject Total No. of Questions Maximum Marks Legal Aptitude 30 30 General Knowledge &Current Affairs 40 40 Logical & Analytical Reasoning 30 30 English 50 50 Total 150 150

For MHT CET Law - 5 Year LLB

Subject Total No. of Questions Maximum Marks Legal Aptitude and Legal Reasoning 40 40 General Knowledge &Current Affairs 30 30 Logical and Analytical Reasoning 40 40 English 30 30 Mathematical Aptitude 10 10 Total 150 150

MHT CET Law Previous Year Question Paper

Candidates should try and solve the previous year question papers of MHT CET Law before the exam to help them gauge how far along in their preparation. Attempting to solve MHT CET Law previous yar question paper will help the candidates to formulate a targeted study. Once candidates are done solving the previous year question papers, they should analyze the same and prepare a list of topics they have a firm grasp on and also the topics they would need to work on before the actual entrance exam. Candidates can find the previous year questions papers of MHT CET Law below.