MHT CET Law Registration 2020: DHE Maharashtra is responsible for conducting the process of MHT CET Law 2020 registrations. Candidates willing to pursue 3-Year/5-Year LLB courses in the state of Maharashtra need to participate and complete the registration of MHT CET Law in order to appear in the entrance test. The MHT CET Law registration process 2020 commenced on 19th March 2020 in the online mode. The registration process of MHT CET Law required candidates to provide basic information, fill in their educational details, upload all the necessary documents and pay the requisite MHT CET Law 2020 registration fee. Candidates must keep in mind that they are required to provide accurate and genuine information during the MHT CET Law registration process. The authorities will verify the details uploaded during MHT CET Law 2020 registration at the time of document verification. Candidates must read the article below to find all the necessary information on MHT CET Law registration including important dates, registration procedure, etc.

MHT CET Law Registration 2020 - Important Dates

Candidates willing to participate in the registration process of MHT CET Law must keep track of the important dates. It is important to note that DHE Maharashtra specifies different dates for MHT CET Law 2020 registration for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses. The important dates of MHT CET Law 2020 registration have been provided in the article below.

Events Dates (2020) 3-Year LLB 5-Year LLB MHT CET Law 2020 Registration Starts 19th March 21st January MHT CET Law Registration 2020 Ends 30th May 6th March (Closed) Last Date to Pay MHT CET Law 2020 registration fee 30th May 6th March (Closed)

MHT CET Law 2020 Registration - Requirements

Candidates are required to keep certain things ready in-hand before starting with the registration process of MHT CET Law 2020. This will allow them to complete the MHT CET Law 2020 registration process at one go. The requirements for MHT CET Law registration process 2020 are mentioned below.

An active mobile number and a valid email Id

Scanned copies of Class 10 and 12 marksheets

Scanned image of candidate’s passport sized photograph and signature (in the prescribed format and size)

Details of other educational qualification, scanned copies to be uploaded (if required)

Bank details for payment of MHT CET Law 2020 registration fee

MHT CET Law 2020 Registration Procedure

The process for registration for MHT CET Law along with the details on how to fill in the application form has been summarized in steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of MHT CET Law

Click on the tab ‘Registration "New Registration/Log-in'

Enter details such as mobile number and email Id

Upload photograph and signature (scanned copies) in the format specified

Fill in personal, address, educational and other requisite details as asked

Cross check the details provided

Pay the MHT CET Law registration fee online (Rs. 800 for General category candidates of Maharashtra/Candidates of other states from any category, and Rs. 400 for SC/ST/OBC category candidates of Maharashtra domicile)

Download payment receipt and a duly filled in copy of MHT CET Law registration form for future reference.

MHT CET Law Registration 2020 - Important Points