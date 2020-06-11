MHT CET Law Result 2020: The State Common Entrance Test Cell, Maharashtra is responsible for declaring MHT CET Law 2020 result. SCETC will declare the result of MHT CET Law 2020 separately for the 3-Year and the 5-Year LLB course. Typically MHT CET Law result 2020 is declared for the 5-Year LLB course first followed by the result for 3-Year LLB course. The conducting body will release the result of MHT CET Law 2020 in the online mode only. The MHT CET Law 2020 result will include details such as the section-wise and overall marks obtained by the candidate in the entrance test. Along with the result of MHT CET Law 2020, the conducting will also release the rank card of the candidates online. The MHT CET Law result 2020 rank card will mention the rank obtained by the candidate as well as their qualifying status. Candidates who will qualify in the MHT CET Law 2020 result will be included in the merit list and will be eligible to participate in the counselling process for admission. To obtain complete details about MHT CET Law result 2020, candidates are advised to read the article below.

MHT CET Law 2020 Result - Important Dates

The conducting body is yet to notify the declaration date for MHT CET Law result 2020. Candidates can bookmark this page and visit it regularly to receive updated information about the important dates related to MHT CET Law 2020 result.

Events Dates 5-year LLB 3-year LLB MH CET Law 2020 To be notified To be notified MHT CET Law result 2020 To be notified To be notified Publication of provisional merit list To be notified To be notified

MHT CET Law Result 2020 - How to Download Rank Card

On declaration of MHT CET Law 2020 result, candidates will be required to download the rank card. The MHT CET Law result 2020 rank card will be required for future process of counselling and admission. To download their MHT CET Law result 2020 rank card, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below.

Visit the official website of MHT CET Law (3-Year/5-Year LLB)

Login in to the registration portal with your registration number and roll number

Your MHT CET Law result 2020 will appear on the screen

The rank card of MHT CET Law result 2020 will appear in a PDF format

Download and take a print out of your MHT CET Law 2020 result

MHT CET Law 2020 Result - Details mentioned in Rank Card

The MHT CET Law result 2020 rank card will comprise of the following details of the candidate:

Name

Roll Number

Registration Number

Category

Course applied for

Overall and Sectional score in MHT CET Law 2020

All India Rank

State Rank in MHT CET Law

MHT CET Law Result 2020 - Merit List

Candidates who qualify according to the result of MHT CET Law 2020 will be included in the merit list prepared by the conducting authority. The MHT CET law result 2020 merit list will include the names of the candidates as per their merit score and rank obtained in the entrance test. Candidates included in the merit list of MHT CET 2020 result will be eligible to participate in the counselling process conducted by the authorities. The authorities will conduct the process of counselling separately for the 3-Year and 5-Year LLB courses. Also, MHT CET Law 2020 counselling will be conducted for the All India and state candidates. On the basis of MHT CET Law result 2020, the 5-Year LLB programme will have three rounds of counselling followed by a spot round in case seats are left vacant. The counselling process for candidates qualifying in the 3-Year LLB MHT CET Law 2020 result will be held in two rounds.

MHT CET Law 2020 Result - Cut off

The cut off of MHT CET Law result 2020 is released by the conducting body for both the 5-Year and 3-Year LLB courses. DHE Maharashtra will release the MHT CET Law result 2020 cut off after each round of counselling. The cut off of MHT CET Law result 2020 is the last score until which candidates were given admission in that particular round. Candidates who meet the MHT CET Law 2020 cutoff for a particular round are eligible for admission. The cut off of MHT CET Law result 2020 will depend on a variety of factors such as number of seats, performance of candidates in the entrance etc.