MHT CET Law Syllabus 2020: Know Details of MHT CET Law 2020 Syllabus Here

MHT CET Law Syllabus 2020: Candidates can find the detailed syllabus of MHT CET Law 2020 exam here. The MHT LAW CET 2020 syllabus is decided by the Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra. Candidates appearing for the Maharashtra Law Common Entrance Test must familiarize themselves with the MHT LAW CET syllabus 2020 so as to refine their preparation for the entrance exam. MHT CET Law 2020 will offer admissions to both 3-year LLB course and 5-year integrated LLB course depending on the entrance test the candidates appear. Accordingly, the MHT CET Law 2020 syllabus for both three year and five year course is designed. This article includes a detailed overview of MHT CET Law syllabus 2020 which will assist the candidates in their preparation for the law entrance exam. Candidates can read the article below to know all about the syllabus of MHT Law CET 2020 along with insights on the distribution of marks for each topic, exam pattern, etc.

MH CET Law 2020 Syllabus - Overview

The MHT CET Law Syllabus 2020 for the five-year integrated programme will contain questions from the sections of Legal aptitude and legal reasoning, General knowledge with current affairs, Logical and analytical reasoning, English and Basic Mathematics while the entrance exam for 3 year LLB course will comprise questions from General knowledge with current affairs, Logical and analytical reasoning and English only. The list of topics included in each section is provided in detail below.

Sections Topics Legal aptitude and Legal reasoning l Indian polity including Executive, Judiciary and Legislature, Law prepositions with facts, Constitution etc General knowledge and current affairs l History (with special reference to modern history and legal history such as GOI acts, Freedom struggle, etc), l Indian geography (up to 12th standard), l Latest rules and amendments l Current affairs like new events of national and international importance, appointments, sports, awards etc. English l Vocabulary l Synonyms & Antonyms l Analogies l Idioms and Phrases l One-word Substitution l Sentence Improvement and rearrangement l Fill in the blanks l Errors - Common errors, Spotting errors, inappropriate usage of words, spelling mistakes etc, English Comprehension etc Logical and analytical reasoning l Completing Arguments, Drawing Well-Supported Conclusions, l Reasoning by Analogy, l Applying principles or rules. l Sets and statements, l Puzzle l Blood relation l Series etc. Maths (MHT CET Law 2020 for 5-year LLB) l Profit and Loss l Speed and Distance l Time and Work l Algebra l Average l Venn Diagram etc.

MHT CET Law Syllabus 2020: Sectional Weightage

The syllabus of MHT CET Law 2020 is divided into 5 sections for the LLB 3 year course and 5 sections for the 5 year integrated LLB course. Knowing the sectional weightage in the MHT CET Law syllabus 2020 will hepl the candidates formulate a preparation strategy and prepare for the examination accordingly. MHT CET Law 2020 will comprise of 150 questions each carrying 1 mark each. The weightage of each section in MHT CET Law 2020 syllabus for the 3-year and 5-year integrated course is provided below.

MH CET Law Syllabus 2020 - Sectional Weightage for 3 Year LLB Entrance Exam

Subject/Topic Number of questions Legal aptitude and legal reasoning 30 General knowledge and current affairs 40 Logical and analytical reasoning 30 English 50 Total 150

MH CET Law 2020 Syllabus - Sectional Weightage for 5 Year LLB Entrance Exam

Subject/Topics Number of questions Legal aptitude and legal reasoning 40 General knowledge and current affairs 30 Logical and analytical reasoning 40 English 30 Basic Mathematics 10 Total 150



MH CET Law Syllabus 2020 - Exam Pattern

Although the syllabus of MHT CET Law 2020 is more or less same for the 3-Year LLB and 5-Year Integrated LLB course, the difficulty level of the law entrance exams will vary. While the MHT CET Law 2020 for the 5-Year LLB course will be of intermediate or 10+2 level, the MHT CET 2020 Law exam for the 3-Year LLB course will comprise questions from graduation level. MHT CET Law 2020 will be conducted in the online mode as a Computer-Based Test. The question paper of MHT CET Law 2020 will comprise of Objective Type Questions each carrying 1 mark each. There will be a total of 150 questions in MHT CET Law 2020 exam for both 3-Year and 5-Year integrated course totalling up to 150 marks. There will be no negative marking in the MHT CET Law 2020 exam for incorrect answers. The MHT CET Law exam will be of 120 minutes duration and the medium of the question paper will be Marathi as well as English.