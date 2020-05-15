MHT CET Law Test Centres 2020: Candidates appearing for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law must have all the required information on MHT CET Law 2020 test centres. The MHT CET Law test centres 2020 are the venues where the exam will be conducted. The Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra decides the list of test centres for MHT CET Law. Candidates while filling in their application form will be required to fill in their choices for MHT CET Law test centres 2020. All candidates will be required to choose three MHT CET Law 2020 test centre as per their order of preference. Candidates must be very careful while filling in their choices for tests centres of MHT CET Law. DHE Maharashtra does not provide candidates with an chance to make change in their choice of MHT CET Law Test centres. Once the application form is submitted, the choices for MHT CET Law test centres 2020 filled in by the candidates will be treated as final. Candidates can read the article below to know all about the available test centres for MHT CET Law.

MHT CET Law Test Centres 2020 - List of Centres

As per the information provided by DHE Maharashtra, there are at present 53 cities where the MHT CET Law 2020 centres will be located. Although a majority of test centres for MHT CET Law are located in the state of Maharashtra, the exam will also be conducted in other major cities such as New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jammu,etc. The availability of MHT CET Law 2020 test centresis also governed by the number of applications received last year along with other factors. The list of MHT CET Law 2020 test centres that will be made available during the application process are given below. In case any test centre is added or removed from the list, the same will be updated here.

MHT CET Law Test Centres Ahmedabad Nanded Akola Nandurbar Amravati Nasik Ahmednagar New Mumbai Aurangabad Palghar Beed Parbani Bhandara Pune Buldhana Panaji Bangalore Patna Bhopal Ratnagiri Chandrapur Rasayani Dhule Raipur Delhi Ranchi Gadchiroli Sangli Gondia Satara Gandhinagar Shegaon Ghaziabad Sindudurga Hingoli Solapur Jalgaon Thane Jaipur Wardha Jammu, Samba Washim Kolhapur Yavatmal Kalyan- Dombivali Vasai -Virar Kolkata Mumbai Latur Mumbai – Suburban Western Lucknow Mumbai – Suburban Central Nagpur

MH CET Law Test Centres 2020 - Important Points