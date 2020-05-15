MHT CET Law Test Centres 2020: Candidates appearing for Maharashtra Common Entrance Test for Law must have all the required information on MHT CET Law 2020 test centres. The MHT CET Law test centres 2020 are the venues where the exam will be conducted. The Directorate of Higher Education, Maharashtra decides the list of test centres for MHT CET Law. Candidates while filling in their application form will be required to fill in their choices for MHT CET Law test centres 2020. All candidates will be required to choose three MHT CET Law 2020 test centre as per their order of preference. Candidates must be very careful while filling in their choices for tests centres of MHT CET Law. DHE Maharashtra does not provide candidates with an chance to make change in their choice of MHT CET Law Test centres. Once the application form is submitted, the choices for MHT CET Law test centres 2020 filled in by the candidates will be treated as final. Candidates can read the article below to know all about the available test centres for MHT CET Law.
MHT CET Law Test Centres 2020 - List of Centres
As per the information provided by DHE Maharashtra, there are at present 53 cities where the MHT CET Law 2020 centres will be located. Although a majority of test centres for MHT CET Law are located in the state of Maharashtra, the exam will also be conducted in other major cities such as New Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jammu,etc. The availability of MHT CET Law 2020 test centresis also governed by the number of applications received last year along with other factors. The list of MHT CET Law 2020 test centres that will be made available during the application process are given below. In case any test centre is added or removed from the list, the same will be updated here.
MHT CET Law Test Centres
Ahmedabad
Nanded
Akola
Nandurbar
Amravati
Nasik
Ahmednagar
New Mumbai
Aurangabad
Palghar
Beed
Parbani
Bhandara
Pune
Buldhana
Panaji
Bangalore
Patna
Bhopal
Ratnagiri
Chandrapur
Rasayani
Dhule
Raipur
Delhi
Ranchi
Gadchiroli
Sangli
Gondia
Satara
Gandhinagar
Shegaon
Ghaziabad
Sindudurga
Hingoli
Solapur
Jalgaon
Thane
Jaipur
Wardha
Jammu, Samba
Washim
Kolhapur
Yavatmal
Kalyan- Dombivali
Vasai -Virar
Kolkata
Mumbai
Latur
Mumbai – Suburban Western
Lucknow
Mumbai – Suburban Central
Nagpur
MH CET Law Test Centres 2020 - Important Points
- Candidates must keep their convenience and accessibility to the test centre in mind while filling out the preferences for MHT CET Law 2020 test centres.
- Candidates must be careful while filling in their choice and preferences because they will not be able to make any changes once the application form is submitted.
- The MHT CET Law test centre assigned to a candidate will be mentioned in his/her admit card.
- DHE Maharashtra reserves to allot any test centre to a candidate in case depending upon the capacity of seating candidates. It can assign a MHT CET Law 2020 test centre to a candidate different than the one opted for or even allocate a test centre nearby if a particular centre is unable to take in more candidates.
- All candidates will be required to report to their MHT CET Law test centre an hour before the exam is scheduled. MHT CET Law will be conducted in the online mode and there are certain formalities at the test centres of MHT CET Law 2020 that the candidates will be required to fulfill before sitting for the exam.
- To be aware of the exact location of MHT CET Law 2020 test centre assigned, candidates are advised to visit their centre at least a day prior to the exam day. This will prevent the candidates from being late in reporting to their assigned MHT CET Law test centre 2020 on the exam day.
- Candidates must note the point any electronic devices such as mobile phone, calculator, camera or hand - watch will not be allowed inside the test centres of MHT CET Law. Candidates found in possession of such items may be debarred from sitting in the exam..
- candidates reporting late or reporting in any other MHT CET Law 2020 test centre will not be allowed to enter the exam hall.