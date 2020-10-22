MICAT Previous Year Question Paper

MICAT Question Paper 2020: The Mudra Institute of Communications, Ahmedabad conducts the MICAT exam for candidates aspiring for admission to the Post Graduate Diploma in Management - Communications (PGDM-C) programme offered by the institute. Candidates appearing for the MICA Admissions Test can prepare for the exam by solving previous year question papers of MICAT. Solving MICAT previous year question papers will form a crucial part in candidates’ preparation as it will provide them with insight to the entrance exam. Candidates solving the question papers of MICAT will have a prior knowledge about the question pattern, type of questions, level of difficulty of the exam, etc. Candidates are advised to read below to get complete insight into the MICAT exam pattern in addition to direct links to previous year question papers of the exam.

MICAT 2020 Exam Pattern

Before attempting to solve MICAT Previous year question papers, candidates must familiarize themselves with the exam pattern of MICAT 2020. The MICAT 2020 exam pattern will allow the candidates to solve the question papers in a time-efficient manner and will also help them understand the marking scheme and other aspects involved. Details of the exam pattern of MICAT 2020 are provided below.

Particulars Description Mode of exam Online MICAT 2020 Exam Duration 2 hours 50 minutes Number of Questions 105 (Approx.) Number of Sections 6 Question Type Multiple-choice with one correct answer MICAT 2020 Marking scheme 0.25 Negative marking applicable for MCQs

MICAT 2020 Question Paper Pattern

The previous year question papers of MICAT will also help the candidates to know about the question paper pattern. The question paper pattern of MICAT 2020 will allow the candidates to simulate exam-day like conditions while solving the MICAT question papers. The MICAT question paper comprises of 5 sections. Also, each sections of MICAT 2020 will be time bound which will allow the candidates to practice as such while answering the question papers. Candidates must know that they will only be able to answer questions from the sections for which they are being timed and not multiple sections at once. Details about MICAT question paper pattern 2020 is provided for the candidates below.

Parts Sections Number of questions Negative marking A Psychometric Test 36 Yes B Quantitative Ability 25 Yes Verbal Ability 25 Yes General Awareness 24 Yes Divergent-Convergent Reasoning 30 Yes C Descriptive Test 4 No

MICAT Previous Year Question Papers

Practising previous year question papers of MICAT is an important part of the preparation strategy. Candidates who solve MICAT previous year question papers will not only get to know about the exam pattern and level of difficulty, type of questions asked etc but will also provide them with a qualitative review of their preparation. MICAT 2020 will comprise questions from a number of topics. Practising MICAT Question Papers will allow the candidates to make list of the topics that they are confident along with mapping out topics they would be required to work on. This will allow the candidates to finesse their preparation before the actual exam. Candidates can find links to MICAT question papers below from where they can download and practise the same free of cost.