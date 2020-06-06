Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2020: 52 Vacancies for Group C Posts (Steno, Safaiwala, Barber and Other)

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Defence, 155 Base School has invited applications for Group C Posts such as Steno-II, Ward Sahayika, Chowkidar, Safaiwala, Barber, Washerman, Safaiwali, Tailor, Tradesman Mate, Mali, Carpenter, Painter and Cook Posts to serve anywhere in India. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format within 21 days (26 June 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.
Ministry of Defence Important Date
Last Date of Application: within 21 days (26 June 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.
Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details
- Steno-II - 2 Posts
- Ward Sahayika - 17 Posts
- Chowkidar - 1 Post
- Safaiwala - 5 Post
- Barber- 2 Posts
- Washerman - 5 Posts
- Safaiwali - 6 Posts
- Tailor - 2 Posts
- Tradesman Mate - 3 Posts
- Mali - 7 Posts
- Carpenter - 1 Post
- Painter - 1 Post
- Cook - 2 Posts
Salary:
- Steno-II - Rs. 25,500/-
- Ward Sahayika - Rs. 18,000/-
- Chowkidar - Rs. 18,000/-
- Safaiwala - Rs. 18,000/-
- Barber- Rs. 18,000/-
- Washerman - Rs. 18,000/-
- Safaiwali - Rs. 18,000/-
- Tailor - Rs. 18,000/-
- Tradesman Mate - Rs. 18,000/-
- Mali - Rs. 18,000/-
- Carpenter - Rs. 19,900/-
- Painter - Rs. 19,900/-
- Cook - Rs. 19,900/-
Ministry of Defence Eligibility Criteria for Group C Posts
Educational Qualification:
- Steno-II - 12th passed or equivalent from a recognized university
- Ward Sahayika - 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized university
- Chowkidar - 10th equivalent from a recognized university
- Safaiwala -10th equivalent from a recognized university
- Barber - 10th equivalent from a recognized university
- Washerman - 10th equivalent from a recognized university
- Safaiwali - 10th equivalent from a recognized university
- Tailor - 10th equivalent from a recognized university
- Tradesman Mate - 10th equivalent from a recognized university
- Mali - 10th equivalent from a recognized university
- Carpenter - 10th equivalent from a recognized university
- Painter - 10th equivalent from a recognized university
- Cook - 10th equivalent from a recognized university
Ministry of Defence Age Limit:
- UR - 18 to 25 Years
- OBC - 18 to 28 Years
- SC/ST - 18 to 30 Years
Relaxed for PH (OH) and Ex-Service man
How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Jobs for Group C Posts 2020
Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the Bio-Data along with attested photocopies of educational certificate, 2 passport size photo and self addressed envelope with postal stamp of Rs. 25/- in a envelope with heading 'APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF to "Commandant 155 Base Hospital PIN - 784001, Tezpur" within 21 days (26 June 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.