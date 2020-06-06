Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2020: 52 Vacancies for Group C Posts (Steno, Safaiwala, Barber and Other)

Ministry of Defence Recruitment 2020: Ministry of Defence, 155 Base School has invited applications for Group C Posts such as Steno-II, Ward Sahayika, Chowkidar, Safaiwala, Barber, Washerman, Safaiwali, Tailor, Tradesman Mate, Mali, Carpenter, Painter and Cook Posts to serve anywhere in India. Eligible candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format within 21 days (26 June 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Ministry of Defence Important Date

Last Date of Application: within 21 days (26 June 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.

Ministry of Defence Vacancy Details

Steno-II - 2 Posts

Ward Sahayika - 17 Posts

Chowkidar - 1 Post

Safaiwala - 5 Post

Barber- 2 Posts

Washerman - 5 Posts

Safaiwali - 6 Posts

Tailor - 2 Posts

Tradesman Mate - 3 Posts

Mali - 7 Posts

Carpenter - 1 Post

Painter - 1 Post

Cook - 2 Posts

Salary:

Steno-II - Rs. 25,500/-

Ward Sahayika - Rs. 18,000/-

Chowkidar - Rs. 18,000/-

Safaiwala - Rs. 18,000/-

Barber- Rs. 18,000/-

Washerman - Rs. 18,000/-

Safaiwali - Rs. 18,000/-

Tailor - Rs. 18,000/-

Tradesman Mate - Rs. 18,000/-

Mali - Rs. 18,000/-

Carpenter - Rs. 19,900/-

Painter - Rs. 19,900/-

Cook - Rs. 19,900/-

Ministry of Defence Eligibility Criteria for Group C Posts

Educational Qualification:

Steno-II - 12th passed or equivalent from a recognized university

Ward Sahayika - 10th passed or equivalent from a recognized university

Chowkidar - 10th equivalent from a recognized university

Safaiwala -10th equivalent from a recognized university

Barber - 10th equivalent from a recognized university

Washerman - 10th equivalent from a recognized university

Safaiwali - 10th equivalent from a recognized university

Tailor - 10th equivalent from a recognized university

Tradesman Mate - 10th equivalent from a recognized university

Mali - 10th equivalent from a recognized university

Carpenter - 10th equivalent from a recognized university

Painter - 10th equivalent from a recognized university

Cook - 10th equivalent from a recognized university

Ministry of Defence Age Limit:

UR - 18 to 25 Years

OBC - 18 to 28 Years

SC/ST - 18 to 30 Years

Relaxed for PH (OH) and Ex-Service man

How to Apply for Ministry of Defence Jobs for Group C Posts 2020

Eligible candidates can apply to the post in the prescribed format and send the Bio-Data along with attested photocopies of educational certificate, 2 passport size photo and self addressed envelope with postal stamp of Rs. 25/- in a envelope with heading 'APPLICATION FOR THE POST OF to "Commandant 155 Base Hospital PIN - 784001, Tezpur" within 21 days (26 June 2020) from the date of publication of advertisement in the employment newspaper.



Ministry of Defence Recruitment Notification PDF