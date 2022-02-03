Ministry of Finance Jobs 2022: Check Eligibility, Salary, Application Process for 590 Assistant Accounts Officers Vacancies

JagranJosh Education Awards 2022 - Nominations Open!

Created On: Feb 3, 2022 16:11 IST
Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022: The Ministry of Finance is inviting applications from eligible officers to fill up posts of Assistant Accounts Officers at various stations on a deputation basis in the CCAS organization under O/o Controller General of Accounts. A total of 590 posts of Assistants Accounts Officers (Group ‘B’ Gazetted, Pay Level – 08/09 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC) in various Ministry/ Departments. Eligible officers may fill in the application within 45 days of publication of the advertisement for Assistant Accounts Officers in the Ministry of Finance. In this article, we have shared Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Upper Age Limit Relaxation, Educational Qualifications, Salary, and How to Apply.

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 Important Dates

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022

Important Dates

Notification Release Date

22-28 January 2022

Last date for online registration of application and payment of fees

Within 45 Days from the Release Date

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 Vacancies

Station

Number of Vacancies

Station

Number of Vacancies

Agartala

1

Kanchipuram

1

Agra

3

Kanpur

1

Ahmedabad

2

Karnal

2

Allahabad

1

Kavarati

2

Amini

1

Kimin (Guwahati)

1

Androth

1

Kohima

1

Belgaum

1

Kolkata

6

Bengaluru

8

Krishanagar

1

Berhampur (Orissa)

1

Leh

1

Bhavnagar

1

Lucknow

3

Bhubaneswar

2

Ludhiana

2

Bhuj

1

Madurai

1

Bikaner

1

Mangalore

2

Bodhgaya

1

Meerut

2

Buniyadpur

1

Mumbai

41

Calicut

3

Mysore

2

Campel Bay

1

Nagpur

1

Chandigarh

4

Nashik

2

Chennai

47

Noida

4

Cochin

4

Patna

4

Coimbatore

2

Patiala

1

Dehradun

1

Port Blair

1

Delhi

291

Puducherry

4

Dewas

1

Pune

6

Dhanbad

1

Raipur

1

Dibrugarh

2

Ranchi

1

Farakka

8

Rohtak

1

Faridabad

2

Salem

1

Gandhinagar

1

Sambhalpur

1

Gangtok

2

Shillong

22

Ghaziabad

1

Shimla

2

Goa

2

Silchar

5

Guwahati

8

Silvasa

1

Gwalior

1

Surat

1

Haridwar

1

Surathakal (Bengaluru)

1

Hubli

1

Tezpur

1

Hut Bay

1

Thiruvananthapuram

2

Hyderabad

7

Thiruvarur

1

Imphal

1

Tiruneveli

1

Itanagar

1

Tirupati

3

Jaipur

6

Trichy

3

Jalandhar

3

Tuticorin

2

Jammu

9

Vadodara

2

Jamshedpur

1

Varanasi

1

Jodhpur

1

Vijayawada

2

Kamorta

1

Vizag

1

Karaikal (Puducherry)

1

Total Vacancies

590

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

Name of Post

Assistant Accounts Officer

Classification of Post

General Central Service Group ‘B’ Gazetted

Pay Level in the Pay

Level – 08/09 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC

Place of Posting

Refer to Stations mentioned at Annexure IV

Eligibility

(i) Holding analogous post of AAO or equivalent in Level – 08 and Level – 09 on completion of four years in Level – 08 on regular basis.

 

(ii) AAO (Civil)/ SAS or equivalent exam passed officials. SAS exam passed candidates awaiting their promotion can also apply.

Upper Age Limit

The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall be not exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of application.

Period of Deputation

The initial period of deputation will be for 3 years which can be extended or curtailed.

NOTE:

(i) The period of deputation initially will be for 3 years and can be extended or curtailed as required in the exigencies of public services. The Departmental Officers in the feeder category who are in the direct line of promotion shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment on deputation. Similarly, Deputationists will not be eligible for consideration for appointment by promotion.

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 How to Apply

Interested and eligible officers may send their applications in the enclosed proforma (Annexure-II) in the job advertisement along with the Cadre Clearance, Vigilance Clearance, and Integrity Certificate.

A Certificate in the form of Annexure-III of Cadre Controlling Authority along with attested copies of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APAR) for the last 5 years may be sent through proper channel within 45 days of publication of the job advertisement to Senior Accounts Officer (HR-3), O/o Controller General of Accounts, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Room No 210, 2nd Floor, Mahalekha Niyantrak Bhawan, Block E, GPO Complex, INA, Delhi – 110023 by post or by email ID: groupbsec-cga@gov.in

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 Notification PDF

 

