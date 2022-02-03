Ministry of Finance Jobs 2022: Check Eligibility, Salary, Application Process for 590 Assistant Accounts Officers Vacancies

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022: The Ministry of Finance is inviting applications from eligible officers to fill up posts of Assistant Accounts Officers at various stations on a deputation basis in the CCAS organization under O/o Controller General of Accounts. A total of 590 posts of Assistants Accounts Officers (Group ‘B’ Gazetted, Pay Level – 08/09 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC) in various Ministry/ Departments. Eligible officers may fill in the application within 45 days of publication of the advertisement for Assistant Accounts Officers in the Ministry of Finance. In this article, we have shared Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 Vacancies, Eligibility Criteria, Age Limit, Upper Age Limit Relaxation, Educational Qualifications, Salary, and How to Apply.

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 Important Dates

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 Important Dates Notification Release Date 22-28 January 2022 Last date for online registration of application and payment of fees Within 45 Days from the Release Date

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 Vacancies

Station Number of Vacancies Station Number of Vacancies Agartala 1 Kanchipuram 1 Agra 3 Kanpur 1 Ahmedabad 2 Karnal 2 Allahabad 1 Kavarati 2 Amini 1 Kimin (Guwahati) 1 Androth 1 Kohima 1 Belgaum 1 Kolkata 6 Bengaluru 8 Krishanagar 1 Berhampur (Orissa) 1 Leh 1 Bhavnagar 1 Lucknow 3 Bhubaneswar 2 Ludhiana 2 Bhuj 1 Madurai 1 Bikaner 1 Mangalore 2 Bodhgaya 1 Meerut 2 Buniyadpur 1 Mumbai 41 Calicut 3 Mysore 2 Campel Bay 1 Nagpur 1 Chandigarh 4 Nashik 2 Chennai 47 Noida 4 Cochin 4 Patna 4 Coimbatore 2 Patiala 1 Dehradun 1 Port Blair 1 Delhi 291 Puducherry 4 Dewas 1 Pune 6 Dhanbad 1 Raipur 1 Dibrugarh 2 Ranchi 1 Farakka 8 Rohtak 1 Faridabad 2 Salem 1 Gandhinagar 1 Sambhalpur 1 Gangtok 2 Shillong 22 Ghaziabad 1 Shimla 2 Goa 2 Silchar 5 Guwahati 8 Silvasa 1 Gwalior 1 Surat 1 Haridwar 1 Surathakal (Bengaluru) 1 Hubli 1 Tezpur 1 Hut Bay 1 Thiruvananthapuram 2 Hyderabad 7 Thiruvarur 1 Imphal 1 Tiruneveli 1 Itanagar 1 Tirupati 3 Jaipur 6 Trichy 3 Jalandhar 3 Tuticorin 2 Jammu 9 Vadodara 2 Jamshedpur 1 Varanasi 1 Jodhpur 1 Vijayawada 2 Kamorta 1 Vizag 1 Karaikal (Puducherry) 1 Total Vacancies 590

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 Eligibility, Age Limit, Educational Qualifications

Name of Post Assistant Accounts Officer Classification of Post General Central Service Group ‘B’ Gazetted Pay Level in the Pay Level – 08/09 in the Pay Matrix as per 7th CPC Place of Posting Refer to Stations mentioned at Annexure IV Eligibility (i) Holding analogous post of AAO or equivalent in Level – 08 and Level – 09 on completion of four years in Level – 08 on regular basis. (ii) AAO (Civil)/ SAS or equivalent exam passed officials. SAS exam passed candidates awaiting their promotion can also apply. Upper Age Limit The maximum age limit for appointment by deputation shall be not exceeding 56 years as on the closing date of receipt of application. Period of Deputation The initial period of deputation will be for 3 years which can be extended or curtailed.

NOTE:

(i) The period of deputation initially will be for 3 years and can be extended or curtailed as required in the exigencies of public services. The Departmental Officers in the feeder category who are in the direct line of promotion shall not be eligible for consideration for appointment on deputation. Similarly, Deputationists will not be eligible for consideration for appointment by promotion.

Ministry of Finance Assistant Accounts Officers 2022 How to Apply

Interested and eligible officers may send their applications in the enclosed proforma (Annexure-II) in the job advertisement along with the Cadre Clearance, Vigilance Clearance, and Integrity Certificate.

A Certificate in the form of Annexure-III of Cadre Controlling Authority along with attested copies of Annual Performance Appraisal Reports (APAR) for the last 5 years may be sent through proper channel within 45 days of publication of the job advertisement to Senior Accounts Officer (HR-3), O/o Controller General of Accounts, Department of Expenditure, Ministry of Finance, Room No 210, 2nd Floor, Mahalekha Niyantrak Bhawan, Block E, GPO Complex, INA, Delhi – 110023 by post or by email ID: groupbsec-cga@gov.in