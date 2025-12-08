MJPRU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 OUT at mjpruiums.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Hall Ticket PDF

MJPRU Admit Card 2025: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has recently released the admit cards for the Odd Semester examination and NEP exam session 2025-25. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- mjpruiums.in. The MJPRU examinations are scheduled to start from December 10, 2025, to January 29, 2026. All prospective students can check and download their mjpruiums.in admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the MJPRU Admit Cards, students need to enter their exam form number. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Admit Card 2025 As per the latest update, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) released the admit cards for Odd Semesters for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- mjpruiums.in

MJPRU Admit Card 2025 Click here MJPRU Exam Date Sheet 2025 Check here Steps to Download MJPRU Odd Semester Admit Cards Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University admit card 2025: Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- mjpruiums.in Step 2: Click on the admit card download link. Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘View’. Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen. Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF. Details Mentioned on MJPRU Hall Ticket The MJPRU admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates. Name of the Candidates

Examination Name

Registration Number

Photograph and Signature of Candidate

Roll Number

Father Name

Examination Centre

Examination Date and Time

Gender