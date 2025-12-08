MJPRU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 OUT at mjpruiums.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Hall Ticket PDF

MJPRU Admit Card 2025: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has recently released the admit cards for the Odd Semester examination and NEP exam session 2025-25. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- mjpruiums.in. The MJPRU examinations are scheduled to start from December 10, 2025, to January 29, 2026. All prospective students can check and download their mjpruiums.in admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the MJPRU Admit Cards, students need to enter their exam form number.
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Admit Card 2025
As per the latest update, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) released the admit cards for Odd Semesters for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- mjpruiums.in
MJPRU Admit Card 2025
MJPRU Exam Date Sheet 2025
Steps to Download MJPRU Odd Semester Admit Cards
Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University admit card 2025:
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- mjpruiums.in
Step 2: Click on the admit card download link.
Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘View’.
Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.
Details Mentioned on MJPRU Hall Ticket
The MJPRU admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.
Name of the Candidates
Examination Name
Registration Number
Photograph and Signature of Candidate
Roll Number
Father Name
Examination Centre
Examination Date and Time
Gender
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University: Highlight
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), formerly Rohilkhand University is located in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UG and PGC).
It was established in the year 1975 and was renamed Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in 1997 in honour of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.
The University Presently offers a large number UG and PG, PG and Diploma level courses under various departments like Faculty of Advance Social Sciences, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Education and Allied Sciences, and Faculty of Legal Studies.
252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with MJPRU.
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Highlights
University Name
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University
Established
1975
Location
Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
MJPRU Admit Card Link - Latest
Accreditations
NAAC
Approvals
UG and PGC
Gender
Co-ed
