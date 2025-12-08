KARTET Answer Key 2025
Focus
Quick Links

MJPRU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 OUT at mjpruiums.in; Direct Link to Download UG and PG Hall Ticket PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 8, 2025, 16:02 IST

MJPRU Admit Card 2025: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has released the Odd Semester admit cards for various UG and PG professional and diploma courses. Students can get the direct link provided here and the steps to download the MJPRU admit card 2025.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
MJPRU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025
MJPRU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025

MJPRU Admit Card 2025: Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has recently released the admit cards for the Odd Semester examination and NEP exam session 2025-25. Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University admit card 2025 has been released online on the official website- mjpruiums.in. The MJPRU examinations are scheduled to start from December 10, 2025, to January 29, 2026. All prospective students can check and download their mjpruiums.in admit cards using the direct link provided below. To access the MJPRU Admit Cards, students need to enter their exam form number.

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Admit Card 2025

As per the latest update, Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) released the admit cards for Odd Semesters for various UG and PG courses. The students can check their admit cards on the official website- mjpruiums.in

MJPRU Admit Card 2025

Click here

MJPRU Exam Date Sheet 2025

Check here

Steps to Download MJPRU Odd Semester Admit Cards

Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University admit card 2025:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university- mjpruiums.in

Step 2: Click on the admit card download link.

Step 3: Fill in all the details and click on ‘View’.

Step 4: The Admit Card will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download and print the admit card PDF.

Details Mentioned on MJPRU Hall Ticket

The MJPRU admit card 2025 will contain the student's personal information and examination details. The admit card will contain the following details of the candidates.

  • Name of the Candidates

  • Examination Name

  • Registration Number 

  • Photograph and Signature of Candidate

  • Roll Number 

  • Father Name

  • Examination Centre 

  • Examination Date and Time

  • Gender

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University: Highlight

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), formerly Rohilkhand University is located in  Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UG and PGC). 

It was established in the year 1975 and was renamed Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in 1997 in honour of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. 

The University Presently offers a large number UG and PG, PG and Diploma level courses under various departments like Faculty of Advance Social Sciences, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Education and Allied Sciences, and Faculty of Legal Studies

252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with MJPRU. 

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Highlights

University Name

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

Established

1975

Location

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

MJPRU Admit Card Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UG and PGC

Gender

Co-ed

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News