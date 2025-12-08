MJPRU Date Sheet 2025 Out at mjpruiums.in; Download Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

MJPRU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025:Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has recently declared the exam dates for the December 2025 Odd Semester exams. The MJPRU exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website—mjpruiums.in. The Odd semester written exams are scheduled to be held from December 10, 2025, to January 29, 2026. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the MJPRU datesheet using the direct link provided below. Also check, MJPRU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025 MJPRU Odd Semester Datesheet 2025 PDF As per the latest update, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University has released the exam dates for the December 2025 Odd Semester exams for UG courses. All the students can check the MJPRU Odd Semester exam dates on the official website of the University- mjpruiums.in

MJPRU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Dates PDF Click here Steps to Download MJPRU Date Sheet PDF Candidates can download the NEP Odd Semester date sheet online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MJPRU Odd Semester date sheet 2025. Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mjpruiums.in Step 2: Click on the link ‘Revised Scheme of Odd Semester Exam. 2024-25’ given in the Latest Notice section. Step 3: The Date sheet PDF will appear on the screen. Step 4: Save the PDF for future reference Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University: Highlights Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), formerly Rohilkhand University, is located in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UG and PGC).