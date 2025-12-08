KARTET Answer Key 2025
MJPRU Date Sheet 2025 Out at mjpruiums.in; Download Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

By Sunil Sharma
Dec 8, 2025, 16:09 IST

MJPRU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025: MJPRU declared the exam dates of December 2025 Odd Semester exams on its website. Students can check the direct link provided below, along with the MJPRU December 2025 Exam Dates and other related details.

MJPRU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025
MJPRU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025

MJPRU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025:Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has recently declared the exam dates for the December 2025 Odd Semester exams. The MJPRU exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website—mjpruiums.in. The Odd semester written exams are scheduled to be held from December 10, 2025, to January 29, 2026. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the MJPRU datesheet using the direct link provided below.

Also check,

MJPRU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025

MJPRU Odd Semester Datesheet 2025 PDF

As per the latest update, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University has released the exam dates for the December 2025 Odd Semester exams for UG courses. All the students can check the MJPRU Odd Semester exam dates on the official website of the University- mjpruiums.in

MJPRU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Dates PDF

Click here

Steps to Download MJPRU Date Sheet PDF 

Candidates can download the NEP Odd Semester date sheet online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MJPRU Odd Semester date sheet 2025. 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mjpruiums.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Revised Scheme of Odd Semester Exam. 2024-25’ given in the Latest Notice section. 

Step 3: The Date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 4: Save the PDF for future reference

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University: Highlights 

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), formerly Rohilkhand University, is located in  Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UG and PGC). 

It was established in the year 1975 and was renamed Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in 1997 in honour of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule. 

The University presently offers a large number UG and PG, PG and Diploma level courses under various departments like Faculty of Advance Social Sciences, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Education and Allied Sciences, and Faculty of Legal Studies

252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with MJPRU. 

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Highlights

University Name

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University

Established

1975

Location

Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh

MJPRU Date Sheet PDF Link - Latest

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UG and PGC

Gender

Co-ed

