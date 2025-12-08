MJPRU Date Sheet 2025 Out at mjpruiums.in; Download Odd Semester Exam Schedule PDF

MJPRU Odd Semester Exam Dates 2025:Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU) has recently declared the exam dates for the December 2025 Odd Semester exams. The MJPRU exam dates for 2025 have been released online on the official website—mjpruiums.in. The Odd semester written exams are scheduled to be held from December 10, 2025, to January 29, 2026. All students who are going to participate in these exams can check and download the MJPRU datesheet using the direct link provided below.
MJPRU Odd Semester Admit Card 2025
MJPRU Odd Semester Datesheet 2025 PDF
As per the latest update, the Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University has released the exam dates for the December 2025 Odd Semester exams for UG courses. All the students can check the MJPRU Odd Semester exam dates on the official website of the University- mjpruiums.in
|
MJPRU Odd Semester 2025 Exam Dates PDF
Steps to Download MJPRU Date Sheet PDF
Candidates can download the NEP Odd Semester date sheet online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MJPRU Odd Semester date sheet 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website of the university - mjpruiums.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘Revised Scheme of Odd Semester Exam. 2024-25’ given in the Latest Notice section.
Step 3: The Date sheet PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 4: Save the PDF for future reference
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University: Highlights
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), formerly Rohilkhand University, is located in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UG and PGC).
It was established in the year 1975 and was renamed Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University in 1997 in honour of social reformer Mahatma Jyotiba Phule.
The University presently offers a large number UG and PG, PG and Diploma level courses under various departments like Faculty of Advance Social Sciences, Faculty of Applied Sciences, Faculty of Management, Faculty of Education and Allied Sciences, and Faculty of Legal Studies.
252 professional colleges/institutions 109 colleges and one constituent college are affiliated with MJPRU.
|
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University Highlights
|
University Name
|
Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University
|
Established
|
1975
|
Location
|
Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh
|
MJPRU Date Sheet PDF Link - Latest
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UG and PGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
