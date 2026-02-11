MKBU Result 2026 OUT at mkbhavuni.edu.in: Direct Link to Download UG and PG Result
MKBU Result 2026 OUT: Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University (MKBU) declared the results of the various UG and PG courses on its official website- mkbhavuni.edu.in. Check the direct link provided here and the steps to download the Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University result 2026.
Key Points
- MKBU released results for various UG, PG, & diploma courses for exams held in April/May 2026.
- Specific UG semester results (e.g., BA, BBA, BSc) were declared from July 15-22, 2026.
- Students can access their results online at mkbhavuni.edu.in using their roll number.
MKBU Result 2026 OUT: Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University (MKBU) Rewa has released the results for various Undergraduate (UG), Postgraduate (PG) and diploma courses. The MKBU recently released the 2nd semester results of BA, 1st and 3rd semester results of BBA and 6th semester results of UG courses like BA, BCA, BSc, BBA, BCom, BSW and other exams. Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University Result 2026 has been released online on the official website- mkbhavuni.edu.in. All the students who participated in the exams held in April/May 2026 can check and download their MKBU results PDF using the direct link provided below. The students can check the Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University result 2026 by their roll number.
MKBU Result Link
Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University released the results of various semesters for UG and PG programs. The students can check their Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University results 2026 on the official website of the University: mkbhavuni.edu.in.
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MKBU Result Link
How to Download Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University Result 2026.
Candidates can check their various semester results for UG and PG courses like B.Com, B.Sc, B.A, BBA, M.Sc (IC), M.Sc (Physics), LLB, and other exams online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to download the MKBU result PDF 2026.
Step 1: Visit the official website- mkbhavuni.edu.in.
Step 2: Select ‘Student’ option given on menu bar and click on ‘Result’
Step 3: Select your course and click on it.
Step 4: The result will appear on the screen.
Step 5: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Direct Links to Download MKBU Result PDF
Check the direct link here for MKBU Results for various examinations.
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Course
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Result Date
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Result Links
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2127-Bachelor of Arts (NEP) - Sem: 2 [Mar-Apr-May-2026]
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July 22, 2026
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2068-B.B.A. (NEW CBCS) - Sem: 1 [Mar-Apr-May-2026]
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July 20, 2026
|Click here
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2068-Β.Β.Α. (NEW CBCS) - Sem: 3 [Mar-Apr-May-2026]
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July 20, 2026
|Click here
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2126-Bachelor of Science (NEP) - Sem: 6 [June-July-Aug-2026]
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July 20, 2026
|Click here
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2127-Bachelor of Arts (NEP) - Sem: 6 [June-July-Aug-2026]
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July 17, 2026
|Click here
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2128-Bachelor of Commerce (NEP) - Sem: 6 [June-July-Aug-2026]
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July 16, 2026
|Click here
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2124-Bachelor of Business Administration (NEP) -Sem: 6 [June-July-Aug-2026]
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July 15, 2026
|Click here
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2130-Bachelor of Social Work(NEP) - Sem: 6 [June-July-Aug-2026]
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July 15, 2026
|Click here
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2125-Bachelor of Computer Application (NEP) - Sem: 6 [June-July-Aug-2026]
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July 15, 2026
|Click here
Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University: Highlights
Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University (MKBU), formerly Bhavnagar University is located in Bhavnagar, Gujarat. It was established in the year 1978. The University is recognised by the University Grants Commission (UGC).
MKBU offers UG, PG, certificate, and Professional courses in various departments like Department of Chemistry, Department of Life Sciences and Environment Science and Microbiology, Department of Mathematics, Department of Computer Science, Department of Commerce & Management, Department of English.
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Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University: Highlights
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University Name
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Maharaja Krishnakumarsinhji Bhavnagar University
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Established
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1978
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Location
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Bhavnagar, Gujarat
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MKBU Result Link - Latest
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Accreditations
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NAAC
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Approvals
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UGC
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Gender
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Co-ed
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