More than 7.5 lakh applications received for Indian Air Force Agnipath Scheme: IAF Chief

Indian Air Force Agnipath Written Exam to be held from 24th July 2022 onwards for eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch under the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Scheme News: The Indian Air Force has received more than 7.5 lakh applications for Agniveer Vayu post under the Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022. The IAF had released the notification for the recruitment of eligible male candidates in the Agniveer Vayu Intake 01/2022 batch on 20th June 2022. Online applications were invited from Unmarried Male Indian citizens from 24th June to 5th July 2022.

IAF Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on 18th July 2022 said, “We have received 7.5 lakh applications for it showcasing the keenness of youth to join the Indian armed forces and the Indian Air Force in particular.” He noted that the big challenge is to finish the selection process on time so we can kickstart training of Agniveer Vayu as planned in December 2022.

What is Agnipath Scheme?

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 14th June 2022 approved the transformative Agnipath scheme for the recruitment of youth in the Indian Armed Forces who after induction will be referred to as Agniveers. The Agnipath Scheme is a major defence policy reform in the Human Resource Policy of the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Calendar

Events Dates Notification Release Date 20th June 2022 Online Registration Start Date 24th June 2022 Online Registration End Date 5th July 2022 Written Examination 24th July 2022 Onwards Provisional Select List (PSL) 1st December 2022 onwards Enrolment List 11th December 2022

Indian Air Force Agnipath Recruitment 2022 Selection Process

Unmarried Male Indian Citizens (citizens of Nepal are also eligible) born between 29 December 1999 and 29 June 2005 (both days inclusive) will undergo a 3-phase selection process that includes a Written Test, Physical Fitness Test (PFT), and Medical Examination.

The Online Written Test for IAF Agnipath Recruitment will be held from 24th July onwards. Candidates will be appearing for the Written Exam in groups: Airmen Science who will be asked questions from English, Mathematics, and Physics, Airmen Other than Science who will be asked questions from Reasoning & General Awareness, and English, and Airmen Science & Other than Science who will be asked questions from Mathematics, English, Reasoning & General Awareness, and Physics.

Indian Air Force Agnipath Admit Card 2022

Please refer your registered online application for Agniveer Vayu 01/2022. Admit Card will be available for downloading through Candidate login only 24 to 48 hrs prior to date of exam. However, in order to ease your travel to the city of exam, details of allocated 'Exam Date and name of Exam City' is available in your login on web portal.

Exam Date and Exam City Details