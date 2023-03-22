MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains exam date OUT @mphc.gov.in: Check Exam Date, Admit Card & Other Details

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has released the MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains exam date for the MPSC Assistant Grade C 2023. Candidates can check the information related to the MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains exam date, including the steps to download the admit card, important dates, and other relevant information in the article below.

MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains exam date: The Madhya Pradesh High Court (MPHC) has made an announcement that will interest those who have applied for the Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) position. The candidates can refer to the official website to get more information i.e., mphc.gov.in

The MPHC has revealed the date for the Main exam, which is an important part of the recruitment process. The Main exam for Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing) is set to take place on April 9, 2023. This means that candidates will have to prepare well and gear up for the examination, which is just around the corner.

In addition to this, the MPHC has also specified that the admit cards for the exam will be released on the official website mphc.gov.in, 10 days prior to the exam date. This means that candidates will have to regularly check the website in order to download their admit cards and keep them ready for the exam day.

The recruitment drive is being carried out with the aim of filling up a total of 21 positions for Assistant Grade-3 (English Knowing). Therefore, it is a good opportunity for candidates who are eligible for this position to apply and prepare well for the exam to increase their chances of being selected.

MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 2023 Overview

The Madhya Pradesh High Court will be releasing the MPHC Assistant Admit Card 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download the admit card using their registration number and password created during registration. Here is the overview of MPHC Assistant Grade 3 2023

MPHC Assistant Grade 3 2023 Details Exam Conducting Body Madhya Pradesh High Court Exam Name MPSC Assistant Grade C 2023 MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains exam date April 9, 2023 Official Website https://mphc.gov.in/

Direct Link to Download MP High Court Assistant Grade 3 Mains exam date Official Notification

Candidates can download the MPHC Assistant 2023 Exam Date Notification from the download link given below.

MPHC Assistant 2023 Exam Date Notification Direct Link to Download Notification PDF

Steps to Download Madhya Pradesh HC Assistant Grade C Admit Card

The candidates can follow the below mentioned steps to download the MPHC Assistant Admit Card once it is available on the official website of

Open your web browser and type "mphc.gov.in" in the search bar and hit enter. Once the homepage loads, look for the "Recruitment / Result" tab and click on it. On the next page, you will see a link that says "Click Here - Online Application Forms/ Admit Cards". Click on it. Now, you will be directed to a new page where you will see the admit card link. Click on it. You will be asked to enter your login details like registration number and password. Fill in the required information and submit. Your admit card will appear on the screen. Check all the details carefully and click on the download button. Save the admit card on your device and take a printout of it for future reference.

Details Mentioned in MPHC Assistant Admit Card

The MPSC Assistant Grade C 2023 admit card includes important details about the candidate such as name, roll number, application number, category, date of birth, photograph, signature, father's name, gender and disability status, exam date, exam shift and time, exam center address, reporting time, gate closing time of the center, and exam day instructions.

It is important for candidates to verify that all the information mentioned in the admit card is accurate and matches the information provided during the application submission process.

It is crucial to keep in mind that the admit card includes significant details, including your name, roll number, exam center address, exam date, reporting time, and other important exam instructions. Hence, it is advisable to thoroughly verify all the information given in the admit card before taking the examination.