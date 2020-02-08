MP High Court Recruitment 2020, Apply for Computer Operator, Assistant and Personal Secretary Posts @mphc.gov.in

MP High Court Recruitment 2020: MP High Court has invited online applications for recruitment to the post of Computer Operator, Assistant and Personal Secretary. The candidates eligible for the post can apply for MP High Court Recruitment 2020 on MP High Court website from 26 February to 16 March 2020.
Notification Details
Advertisement No: 452/Exam/2020
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application – 25 February 2020
- Last Date for Submitting Online Application - 16 March 2020
- Starting Date for Rectification in Online Application – 20 March 2020
- Last Date for Rectification in Online Application – 23 March 2020
- Exam Date – to be announced later
MP High Court Vacancy Details:
- Computer Operator – 3 Posts
- Assistant Grade 3 – 15 Posts
- Personal Secretary - 3 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Computer Operator, Assistant and Personal Secretary Posts
- Computer Operator – 12th passed from recognized board and BCA from recognized university. Passed Hindi Stenography Exam
- Assistant Grade 3 – 12th passed from recognized board and one year diploma in computer application. Passed Hindi Stenography Exam
- Personal Secretary – Graduation from recognized university and speed of 100 wpm in English shorthand
Age Limit:
- General Male Candidates – 18 to 40 Years
- Others – 18 to 45 Posts
Selection Criteria for Computer Operator, Assistant and Personal Secretary Posts
Selection will be done on the basis of online test.
How to apply for MP High Court Computer Operator, Assistant and Personal Secretary Jobs 2020
Eligible and interested candidates can apply online for MP High Court Jobs 2020 from 26 February to 16 March 2020.
MP High Court Recruitment Notification PDF
MP High Court Online Application Link - to active on 25 Feb