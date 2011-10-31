MP Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited Recruitment of Manager & Assistant Manager 2011

Read on to find information about recruitment of Manager (HR & IT) & Assistant Manager (HR & IT) Distribution in Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited for the year 2011

Madhya Pradesh Paschim Kshetra Vidyut Vitaran Company Limited Indore is the successor company of MP State Electricity Board that has been incorporated to undertake activities of distribution and retail supply of electricity in the commissioner area of Indore and Ujjain. It invites application from eligible candidates for recruitment to the following posts.

Name of the Post and Number of Vacancies

Manager HR: 5 vacancies

Manager IT: 5 vacancies

Assistant Manager HR: 19 vacancies

Assistant Manager IT: 18 vacancies

Important Dates

Opening date for sending application : 24 October 2011

Last date for sending application: 9 November 2011

Date of issue of admit cards online: 25 November 2011

Date of written test: 11 December 2011

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit (as on 30 September 2011): Minimum 21 years; Maximum 30 years

Application Fee: Application fees for unreserved/ OBC candidates of MP domicile and candidates of all categories belonging to other States is Rs 300 and no fee will be charged from SC/ ST/ Handicapped candidates of MP domicile.

The applications can also be submitted through MP Online Kiosks and the payment can be made in cash at the Kiosk. The portal charges shall be Rs 60 per application for all type of category.

Selection Procedure: The eligible candidates applying for Manager & Assistant Manager IT and Manager & Assistant Manager HR shall have to undergo a written test comprising of questions in CS & IT Engineering/ Human Resource & Personal administration subjects respectively and General Aptitude (Logical Reasoning and General Knowledge).

Based on the requirement and merit the candidates selected in written test (2 hours 30 minutes duration) shall be called for personal interview. The question paper will be in English and consisting of objective type (multiple choice) questions. The weightage of questions shall be respective course subjects (75%) & General Aptitude (25%).

How to Apply: Applications shall be received through MP online (http://www.mponline.gov.in/) only. Links to the website of MP Online have also been provided on the following websites:

For information on Educational Qualification and other details; please CLICK HERE