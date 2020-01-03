MP TET 2020 Notification released @ peb.mp.gov.in: Online Registration begins from 6 January

MP TET 2020: The Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the MP TET Notification 2020 on its official website peb.mp.gov.in. The MP TET Registration 2020 begins from 6 January and will go on till 20 January 2020. The MP TET Online form can be corrected until 25 January 2020. The official notification containing details of the MP TET 2020 Exam such as eligibility criteria, exam date, exam pattern and syllabus will release on 6 January itself. Till then check here important dates of the Madhya Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (MPTET) along with the detailed registration process.

The MPTET Exam is a screening test for the candidates to gain the eligibility certificate to apply for Primary School teaching jobs of Madhya Pradesh. Candidates who are successful in getting the MP TET Certificate to become eligible for 7 years for teacher recruitment. MP TET Exam consists of Paper 1 and Paper 2. MP TET Paper 1 is for Class 1 - 5 Teachers and MP TET Paper 2 is for Class 6 - 8 Teachers. Both the papers are held on the same day. Candidates who are able to register on time are called for the Madhya Pradesh TET exam.

Check below the important dates and other details of the MP TET Exam below including the online application process and eligibility criteria.

MP TET Important Dates 2020

Event Date Release of MP TET Notification 6 January 2020 Start of MP TET Registration 2020 6 January 2020 Last Date to register for MP TET 20 January 2020 Last Date to make corrections in MP TET Form 25 January 2020

MP TET 2020 Registration Process

In order to apply online for the MPTET Exam 2020, candidates need to register online on peb.mp.gov.in. The online application link for the Madhya Pradesh TET will become active on 6 January 2020 itself. Once the registration link becomes active, follow the given steps to apply online:

Step 1: Visit peb.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on MP TET Registration link

Step 3: Fill the desired details

Step 4: Pay the application fee

Step 5: Submit & Save confirmation page

MP TET Application Fee 2020

Category Paper I OR Paper II Both Papers General Rs. 600 Rs. 1200 SC/ST/OBC/PwD Rs. 300 Rs. 600

MP TET Eligibility Criteria 2020

Those candidates who fulfil the MP TET Eligibility Criteria will only be issued with the MPTET Certificate after they qualify the exam. Have a look at the detailed eligibility criteria for Primary and Upper Primary teachers:

Primary Teacher (Classes 1 to 5) B.Ed Degree + Graduation with 50% Marks from a Recognized University Secondary Teacher (Classes 6 to 8) B.Ed Degree + Graduation with 50% Marks from a Recognized University

Age limit: The minimum age limit is 18 years and the maximum age limit is 35 years.

The eligibility criteria mentioned above are based on the previous years’ notifications released by the MPPEB. The latest eligibility criteria will be released on 6th January.