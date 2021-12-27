MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021 Released @peb.mp.gov.in, Raise Objections if any

MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021 has been released by Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB). Check Answer Key PDF and other details here.

MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the answer key for recruitment to the post of Group 5. The candidates who appeared in the MPPEB Group 5 Exam can download answer keys through the official website of MPPEB.i.e. peb.mp.gov.in.

MP Vyapam Group 5 exam was held on 23 & 24 December 2021 at various exam centers. The candidates can check subjectwise answer key followed by the easy steps given below.

How to download MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021?

Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e. peb.mp.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Online Question Challenge - Group-05 (Pharmacist, Lab technician, and other equivalents post) Recruitment Test -2020 (Re-Exam for "K" Paper)’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter Roll No., TAC code, and login button. The answer key will be displayed on the screen. Download MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021

In respect of any wrong questions/answers in the question paper, only the candidates can submit their objections through the online link displayed on this website. After the uploading of the link, objections can raise objections up to seven days only. After that, the link will be disabled

The final "key" (final answer) will be prepared by PEB for evaluation after considering the online representations received from the candidates along with the wrong questions in the question paper. The decision taken by the Professional Examination Board Bhopal regarding the final answer will be final.

The candidates can directly access the downloading link of MP Vyapam Group 5 Answer Key 2021 by clicking on the above link. This drive is being done to recruit 2150 vacancies for Pharmacists, Lab technicians, and other equivalent posts.

Check Latest Government Jobs: