MP Vyapam Jail Prahari Final Result 2021 Released @peb.mp.gov.in, Here's Download Link

MP Vyapam Jail Prahari Final Result 2021: Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) has released the final result of Jail Prahari in MP Jail Department. The candidates who appeared in the MP Jail Prahari Exam can download the final result through the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in.

The MPPEB Jail Prahari Exam was held between 11 to 24 December 2021 at various exam centres. The result for the same was announced on 10 April 2021. The PPT was held on 22 June 2021 and now the board has declared the final result on its website. The candidates can check MPPEB Jail Prahari Final Result 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download MPPEB Jail Prahari Final Result 2021?

Visit the official website of MPPEB.i.e.peb.mp.gov.in. Click on the link that reads ‘Final Result - Jail Department - Prahari Recruitment Test 2020’ flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new page. Enter your application number or Roll Number, Date of Birth and click on search button. The result will be displayed on the screen. Download MPPEB Jail Prahari Final Result 2021and save it for future reference.

Download MPPEB Jail Prahari Final Result 2021

This drive is being done to recruit 282 vacancies of Jail Prahari. The candidates can download Jail Prahari Final Result by clicking on the above link.