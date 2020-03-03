MPPEB Online Counselling 2020: Check Dates of High School Teacher Recruitment, Process, Merit List

Madhya Pradesh Professional Examination Board (MPPEB) is conducting the online counselling for the MP High School Teacher Varg 1 during 25th February – 15th March 2020. Candidates who have appeared for the MP High School TET exam on 1st February can for the online counselling at trc.mponline.gov.in. The Provisional Selection List and the Provisional Waiting List have already been released on this official website. We have shared below the direct links of the MPPEB Selection List and Waiting List of high school teachers along with the important details such as vacancies, final merit list and other Notification PDF details.

MP PEB High School Teacher Online Counselling 2020- Direct Link

The Madhya Pradesh PEB has announced over 19220 vacancies of high school teacher Varg 1 this year. The MP High School Teacher Recruitment is being carried out by the Teacher’s Recruitment & Counselling (TRC) board of the state. Currently, the TRC is carrying out the counselling of selected candidates. Candidates who have qualified the MP High School TET are eligible to appear for the counselling. Let’s have a look at the important dates of the MPPEB Recruitment below:

MPPEB High School Teacher Recruitment 2020: Important Dates

Event Date Online Counselling 25 February to 15 March 2020 District Wise Verification of Candidates April 2020 Release of Final List May 2020

Here are the direct links of waiting and selection list of candidates who appeared for the MP High School Teacher Recruitment exam:

MPPEB High School Teacher Provisional Waiting List 2020– Direct Link

MPPEB High School Teacher Provisional Selection List 2020– Direct Link

MPPEB Teacher’s Recruitment Online Counselling Process 2020

Here’s the complete process of online counselling below along with pictures and other important details:

1. Visit the official website trc.mponline.gov.in and click on the “DPI” tab

2. Click on “उच्च माध्यमिक शिक्षक” for High School

3. Click on Candidate Login /Sign-up tab given on the right upper corner in yellow colour

4. Sign-up and then log in using the information received after signing up on the official website. To signup, candidates need to enter Roll Number, Date of Birth, Registered mobile number and E-mail id.

5. Once you sign-up for the document verification, you get an OTP on your registered phone number or E-mail ID. After verifying the OTP, you get a new window to reset the password of your user profile. Once you reset the password, you get the newly created profile.

6. Following the creation of your profile, the User Login window appears. Select your post “उच्च माध्यमिक” and enter your Roll Number, Password and Captcha code to log in.

7. Applicant’s details appear after the successful login.

8. Click on the left tab stating “Document Verification District” and select your district

9. Upload all the asked documents such as Date of Birth, Marksheet, Category Certificate, PwD Certificate (if any), widow certificate(if any), Vikram Award Certificate(if any), Government Employee proof(if any), NSS Certificate(if any), MP Domicile Certificate and Guest Faculty Certificate(if any).

10. Choice Filling: After uploading your documents, you get to see a window asking for filling your choices of schools. Select schools of your choice and arrange them according to your preference. After you pay the counselling fees, you cannot change the choices.

MP PEB High School Teacher Recruitment 2020: FAQs

Q1. What happens after online counselling of the MPPEB High School Teachers?

Once the online counselling concludes, the MPPEB will conduct the district wise verification of candidates in April 2020.

Q2. When will MPPEB or TRC release the final list of selected candidates?

The final list of selected candidates will be released in May 2020.

Q3. What is the Pay Scale or Salary of MP High School Teachers?

The teachers recruited by the TRC board for high schools are offered the minimum Pay Scale of Rs. 36200 plus Dearness Allowance.

Q4. How Many Vacancies will be filled through MPPEB High School Teacher Recruitment 2020?

The Madhya Pradesh PEB will fill over 19000 vacancies through this recruitment process.