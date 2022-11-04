MPPSC AE Result 2022 (Out) @mppsc.mp.gov.in: Download State Engineering Service PDF Here

Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has released the MPPSC AE Result 2022 on its website i.e. mppsc.mp.gov.in: Check State Engineering Service PDF Here

MPPSC AE Result 2022: Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC), on 04 November 2022, published the State Engineering Service Exam 2021-22 Result PDF on the website of the commission i.e. mppsc.mp.gov.in.Candidates can download MPPSC Result by visiting the website of the commission or clicking on the MPSSC AE Result Link.

MPPSC AE Result Download

The commission has shortlisted 1466 candidates for Civil Part A, 422 for Civil Provisional Part B, 108 for Electrical Part A, 6 for Electrical Part B, and 6 for Mechanical, for the next round of recrutiment.

MPPSC State Engineering Service Exam was conducted on 03 July 2022 from 12 PM to 3 PM in four districts including Indore, Bhopal, Jabalpur, and Gwalior from 12 PM to 3 PM.

How to Download MPPSC AE Result 2022?

Step 1: Go to the website of the MPPSC which is mppsc.mp.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘Written Exam result (Civil, Electrical and Mechanical) - State Engineering Service Examination 2021 Dated 04/11/2022’, given under ‘What’s New’ Section

Step 3: Download MPSSC SES Result

Step 4:Scroll the PDF and check the roll numbers of selected candidates

MPPSC AE Interview Round

Shortlisted candidates will be called to appear for an interview round. The details regarding the interview shall be announced in due course.