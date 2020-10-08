MPSC Final Result 2020 Out for Assistant Director Group-A Posts @mpsc.gov.in, Check List of Selected Candidates

MPSC Final Result 2020 for Assistant Director Group-A : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC)has announced the Final Result of Assistant Director (Tech) of Technical Education M.S./Dy.Secretary on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in Assistant Director (Tech) of Technical Education Exam can check their Final Result from official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the Final Result for Assistant Director (Tech) of Technical Education Group-A has been uploaded on its official website.

Candidates appeared for the Interview for the Assistant Director (Tech) of Technical Education M.S./Dy.Secretary (Tech) M.S.B.T.E., Maharashtra Engineering & Administrative Services, Group-A Posts against Advertisement No. 65/2017 can check their result on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for MPSC Final Result 2020 for Assistant Director Group-A Posts





How to Download: MPSC Final Result 2020 for Assistant Director Group-A Posts

Go to official website of Maharashtra Public Service Commission - mpsc.gov.in

Go to the Recent News/ Announcements Section available on the Home page.

Click on the link ‘Assistant Director (Tech) of Technical Education M.S./Dy.Secretary (Tech) M.S.B.T.E., Maharashtra Engineering & Administrative Services, Group-A - Final Result’ available on the Home Page

A PDF file will open, check the roll numbers of qualified candidates in MPSC Assistant Director Exam.

Download and save the copy of the Result PDF file for the future reference.

It is noted that Maharashtra Public Service Commission had earlier invited applications for the Assistant Director (Tech) of Technical Education M.S./Dy. Secretary (Tech) M.S.B.T.E., Maharashtra Engineering & Administrative Services, Group-A Posts against Advertisement No. 65/2017. A number of candidates were applied for this major recruitment drive launched by MPSC in the state.