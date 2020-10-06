MPSC State Services Prelims Admit Card 2020: Know the Download Process @mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in, Check Writer and/or Compensatory List

MPSC Prelims Admit Card 2020: Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the Writer and/or Compensatory Time allowed candidates list on its official website. Commission has released the complete list of Writer and/or Compensatory Time Allowed Candidate List on its official website-mpsc.gov.in.

Candidates can check the list for their status and exam centers with compensatory time allowed for the State Services Preliminary Examination 2020



Earlier Maharashtra Public Service Commission has released the Hall Ticket for the MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2020. All such candidates, who have to appear for the MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2020 can download the same with following the steps given here.

Direct Link for State Services Preliminary Examination 2020 - Writer and/or Compensatory Time allowed candidates list



The MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2020 is scheduled on 11 October 2020 and you can download the MPSC Prelims Admit Card 2020 from the official website of MPSC-mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

In a bid to download the MPSC Prelims Admit Card 2020 for the MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2020, candidates will have to provide their login credentials on its official website.

As per the short notification released by the Maharashtra Public Service Commission, the Admit Card for MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2020 has been uploaded on the official website-mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in. All such candidates who have to appear for the Prelims Exam for the State Civil Services Examination 2020 can download their Admit Card from the official website.

Earlier the MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2020 was scheduled on 20 September 2020. But due to COVID-19 Situation, the exam rescheduled on 11 October 2020.



Direct Link to Download the MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2020





Short Notification Regarding the Releasing of MPSC State Service Prelims Exam 2020

How to download MPSC Prelims Admit Card 2020 from the official website ?