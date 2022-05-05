Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

MPSC Prelims Answer Key 2022 (Out) for Technical Services Combine Exam @mpsc.gov.in, Raise Objection

Maharashtra PSC has released the First Answer Key for Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination on its official website-mpsc.gov.in. Check process to raise objection.

Created On: May 5, 2022 10:30 IST
Modified On: May 5, 2022 10:35 IST
MPSC Technical Services Answer Key 2022
MPSC Technical Services Answer Key 2022

MPSC Technical Services Answer Key 2022 : Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released the First Answer Key for  Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2021 on its official website. Commission had conducted the prelims exam for the  Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2021 on 30 April 2022. 

All those candidates appeared in the Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination can download Answer Key from the official website of MPSC-mpsc.gov.in. 

Candidates appeared in the prelims exam for Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2021 can download the answer key and they can raise their objections, if any with the answer. Candidates should note that they can raise their objections only in online mode following the instructions given on the notification on or before 11 May 2022. 

You can download the the MPSC Technical Services Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the instruction given below. 


How to Download MPSC Technical Services Answer Key 2022 Check Steps 

  1. Visit the official website of MPSC Online - mpsconline.gov.in.
  2. Go to the Latest Updates Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on the link ‘017/2022 - Maharashtra Gazetted Technical Services Combine Preliminary Examination 2021- Announcement regarding First Answer Key’ available on the home page.
  4. You will get the PDF of the MPSC Technical Services Answer Key 2022.
  5. Download and save the same for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download MPSC Technical Services Answer Key 2022

