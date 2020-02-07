NABARD Development Assistant Marks 2020 Released @nabard.org, Online Prelims & Main Exam Score Here

NABARD Development Assistant Marks 2020: National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the Development Assistant Marks 2020 on its official website. Now all such candidates appeared in the NABARD Development Assistant Exam 2020 can check their Online Preliminary & Main Exam Score through the official website of NABARD.i.e-nabard.org.

You can download your Online Prelims & Main Exam Score for the NABARD Development Assistant Posts with the help of official website of National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD).

In a bid to download the Online Prelims & Main Exam Score, you will have to provide your login credentials like Registration No / Roll No and Password / DOB (DD-MM-YY) on the official website.

The score card is the performance of the candidates in the Prelims and Mains exam for the NABARD Development Assistant posts.

Direct Link for NABARD Development Assistant Marks 2020

Earlier National Bank for Agriculture & Rural Development (NABARD) had released notification for the recruitment for the posts of Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi) Posts. A number of candidates were applied for this opportunity.

Final selection for NABARD Development Assistant will be done on the basis of candidate's performance in the NABARD Development Assistant Online Written Exam in the order of merit and biometric verification.

NABARD Development Assistant Marks 2020: Download Process

Visit the official website of National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) i.e.- nabard.org.

Go to the CAREER NOTICES Section available on the Home page.

Click on the link "Individual Marks of Online Examination (Preliminary & Mains) for Recruitment of Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi) - 2019 given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will need to fill your registration credentials – registration ID and Password.

Once entered correctly and submitting, you will see your Individual Score Card.

Take Print Out of the same and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of National Bank for Agricultural and Rural Development (NABARD) for latest updates regarding the Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi) Posts. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.