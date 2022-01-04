NABARD Grade A and B Mains Result 2022 OUT @nabard.org, Interviews Via Video Conferencing in 3rd/4th week of Jan

NABARD Grade A and B Mains Result 2022: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced the main result of officers' posts against the advertisement number 2/3/Grade B/2021-22 on its website. The candidates who appeared in the NABARD Grade A and B Mains Exam can download their results through the official website of NABARD.i.e.nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A and B Mains 2021-22 Exam was held on 16 & 17 November 2021 at various exam centers. The candidates who have been shortlisted in the above exam can appear for an interview scheduled from the 3rd/4th week of January 2022 in Video Conferencing mode at NABARD Offices. The candidates are advised to follow the below steps to direct download NABARD Grade A and B Mains Result 2022.

How to Download NABARD Grade A and B Mains Result 2022?

Visit the official website of NABARD.i.e.nabard.org. Click on the ‘Careers’ Tab. Then, click on the notice that reads ‘Grade A (RDBS/Rajbhasha) And Grade B (RDBS) - 2021 - Interview Centre Choice’. Then, it will redirect you to a PDF. Check the details of the exam and save the PDF for future reference.

According to the notice, all shortlisted candidates are advised to select their interview center as per the list provided on the official website. An email is being sent to shortlisted candidates to intimate their choice of location for an interview. An email is being sent to shortlisted candidates to intimate their choice of location for an interview. The candidates are advised to forward choice of center at email idrecruitment@nabard.org on or before 08th January 2022 indicating: 1. Roll No. 2. Name. 3. Discipline and 4. Choice Centre.

On receipt of choice of center, further communication will follow. In case of a non-receipt of choice center, the bank would provide a center based on Mains examination center. The bank reserves the right to change the interview center of any or all of the candidate(s). This drive is being done to recruit 164 vacancies for the recruitment of Officer Grade A & B (Asst Manager & Manager). The candidates can directly check the details in the provided hyperlink given in the article.