NABARD Interview Admit Card 2022 to release soon @nabard.org: Check Officer Grade A and B Interview Date Here

NABARD Interview Admit Card 2022: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released the interview dates for recruitment to the post of Officer Grade A and Grade B. Candidates who have qualified for NABARD Grade A & B Interview 2022 can check the exam schedule through the official website of NABARD.i.e. nabard.org.

According to the notice, Interviews are scheduled to be held from 28 February 2022 in Video Conferencing mode at NABARD Offices. Candidates shortlisted for the Interview will be provided a link to the NABARD recruitment portal through email and SMS, for download of the Interview call letter and filling up the Bio-Data form online. All candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website for latest updates.

Download NABARD Interview Date 2022

How to Download NABARD Interview Admit Card 2022?

Go to the official website of NABARD.i.e. nabard.org.

Then click on the 'Career' Section.

Then, click on NABARD Interview Admit Card 2022 download link.

Or use the link received in SMS and Email.

That link will lead you to call letter download page.

Download NABARD Interview Admit Card 2022 and save it for future reference.

A total of 162 vacancies will be recruited for the posts of Assistant Manager in Grade ‘A’ in the Rural Development Banking Service (RDBS) / (Rajbhasha Service) / (Protocol & Security Service) and Manager in Grade ‘B’ (Rural Development Banking Service). Selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Mains Examination as well as the Interview Process.

