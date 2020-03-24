NABARD Result 2020 Out @nabard.org for Assistant Manager Posts, Check NABARD Grade A Prelims Result 2020 PDF Here

NABARD Result 2020: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has announced NABARD Grade A Prelims Result 2020 on its website. All those candidates who appeared in the NABARD Grade A Prelims 2020 Exam can check roll number wise result on the official website of NABARD.i.e.nabard.org.

NABARD Grade A Prelims Exam 2020 was held on 25 February 2020 at various exam centres for recruitment to the post of Assistant Manager in Grade A (RDBS)/Rajbhasha Service/Legal Service.

All those candidates who have successfully qualified in NABARD Grade A Prelims 2020 Exam are eligible to appear in the mains exam. The ratio for mains exam should be 1:25. The final selection of the candidates will be based on their performance in the Phase-II, Main Examination and Interview, taken together.

However, the bank has yet not announced the mains exam date. According to the recent update, date for the Main examination would be announced at a later date. All candidates are advised to keep visiting the official website of NABARD for latest updates.

How and Where to Check NABARD Grade A Prelims Result 2020?

Go to the official website of NABARD.i.e.nabard.org. Click on the career section available on the home page. Then, click on NABARD Grade A Prelims Result 2020 flashing at the notification page. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can download NABARD Grade A Prelims Result 2020 for future reference.

NABARD Grade A Mains Exam 2020 will be online and will be a mix of MCQ and descriptive pattern. The duration of the mains exam will be 3 hours. Applicants qualifying in the Phase-II – Main Examination and securing a sufficiently high rank in merit shall be short-listed for interview. Candidates can directly download NABARD Grade A Prelims Result 2020 PDF by clicking on the provided link.