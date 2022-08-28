NABI Recruitment 2022 For Administrative and Technical Staff Post at nabi.res.in, Check Application Process

NABI has invited online application for the 09 Administrative and Technical positions on its official website. Check NABI recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

NABI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification: National Agri-Food Biotechnology Institute (NABI) has released job notification in the Employment News (27 August-02 September 2022) for various Administrative and Technical positions on direct recruitment basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for these posts on or before 26 September 2022.

Notification Details NABI Recruitment 2022 Job :

Advertisement No-NABI/ADMIN/1(001)/2022-23-01/Rectt

Important Dates NABI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Last Date for Submission of Application: 26 September 2022

Vacancy Details NABI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Sr. Private Secretary-01

Management Assistant-01

System Analyst-01

Senior Technical Officer-01

Assistant Engineer-02

Technical Officer-01

Senior Technical Assistant-02

Eligibility Criteria NABI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

Educational Qualification:

How to Apply NABI Recruitment 2022 Job Notification:

The eligible candidates can apply through online mode, and the link will be available in

https://nabi.res.in/site/career?category=Mg%3D%3D and also upload the supporting documents as per the given format. The last date of receipt of the online application is 26th September, 2022 (1700 Hrs IST) for all the candidates including far flung areas.

Further, the candidate should take the printout of the submitted online application form and send along with all the uploaded documents and two passport size photographs. The same should reach NABI on or before 06th October, 2022 (1700 Hrs IST). Check the notification link for details in this regards.