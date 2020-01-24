NBE Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 15 Deputy Director, Assistant Director & Law Officer Posts

NBE Recruitment 2020: National Board of Examinations (NBE) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Director, Assistant Director and Law Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 January 2020.

Important Date

Last date for submission of application: 28 January 2020

NBE Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Deputy Director – 7 Posts

Assistant Director – 7 Posts

Law Officer – 1 Posts

NBE Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Deputy Director – Candidate should have a post graduate medical degree from a recognized University.

Assistant Director – Candidate should have a graduate degree from a recognized University.

Law Officer – Candidate should have graduate or LLB from a recognized University.

NBE Recruitment 2020 Age Limit

Deputy Director – 35 years

Assistant Director – 28 years

Law Officer –35 years

NBE Recruitment 2020 Salary

Deputy Director – Level 11

Assistant Director – Level 10

Law Officer – Level 10

NBE Recruitment 2020 Selection Process

Candidates will be selected for the aforesaid posts on the basis of their performance in Interview.

Download Official Notification PDF Here

Official Website

NBE Recruitment 2020 Application Process

Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Additional Director (Estt), National Board of Examinations, Medical Enclave, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring-Road), Ansari Nagar, New Delhi – 110029 on or before 28 January 2020.

NBE Recruitment 2020 Application Fee

General/OBC – Rs. 1000/-

SC/ST/PWD/ESM/OBC-NCL Category candidates – Rs. 500/-

