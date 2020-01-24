NBE Recruitment 2020: Applications invited for 15 Deputy Director, Assistant Director & Law Officer Posts

NBE Recruitment 2020: National Board of Examinations (NBE) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Deputy Director, Assistant Director and Law Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the prescribed format on or before 28 January 2020.
Important Date
- Last date for submission of application: 28 January 2020
NBE Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details
- Deputy Director – 7 Posts
- Assistant Director – 7 Posts
- Law Officer – 1 Posts
NBE Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification:
- Deputy Director – Candidate should have a post graduate medical degree from a recognized University.
- Assistant Director – Candidate should have a graduate degree from a recognized University.
- Law Officer – Candidate should have graduate or LLB from a recognized University.
NBE Recruitment 2020 Age Limit
- Deputy Director – 35 years
- Assistant Director – 28 years
- Law Officer –35 years
- NBE Recruitment 2020 Salary
- Deputy Director – Level 11
- Assistant Director – Level 10
- Law Officer – Level 10
NBE Recruitment 2020 Selection Process
Candidates will be selected for the aforesaid posts on the basis of their performance in Interview.
Download Official Notification PDF Here
NBE Recruitment 2020 Application Process
Interested candidates can apply to the posts by sending applications to the Additional Director (Estt), National Board of Examinations, Medical Enclave, Mahatma Gandhi Marg (Ring-Road), Ansari Nagar, New Delhi – 110029 on or before 28 January 2020.
NBE Recruitment 2020 Application Fee
- General/OBC – Rs. 1000/-
- SC/ST/PWD/ESM/OBC-NCL Category candidates – Rs. 500/-
