NCL Admit Card 2023 (Out) @nclcil.in: Download Mining Sirdar and Surveyour Card Letter Here

NCL Admit Card 2023: Northern Coalfields Limited uploaded the admit card for the exam scheduled for Mining Sirdar and Surveyor. Posts Candidates can check the direct link here.

NCL Admit Card 2023: Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) issued the admit card of the online exam to all the candidates for various posts of Statutory Mines Cadre such as Mining Sirdar T&S Grade and Surveyor T&S Grade B. Candidates can download NCL Admit Card from the website of the NCL which is nclcil.in. They can check the exam date, time and centre of the exam on their admit card.

NCL Admit Card Download Link - Click Here



How to Download NCL Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can follow given steps in order to download their individual admit cards:

Step 1: Visit the website of the NCL - nclcil.in and go to 'Recruitment' Section

Step 2: Click on the admit card link given under 'Notice for downloading Admit Card/ प्रवेश पत्र डाउनलोड करने लिये सूचना'

Step 3: Provide the details such as 'User ID' and 'Password'

Step 4: Download NCL Mining Sirdar Admit Card and NCL Surveyor Admit Card

Step 5: Take the print out of the admit card

NCL Exam will be held on 19 January 2023 (Thursday).