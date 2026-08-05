NCL Mining Sirdar 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply - Direct Link Here

NCL Mining Siradar 2026: The NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 application process is closing today, 5 August 2026, giving applicants another chance to register for the posts. Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Miniratna company under Coal India Limited, has released a recruitment notification for a total of 259 posts of Mining Sirdar and Surveyor (Mining) on 10 July 2026. The application process started on 14 July 2026 and closes today, 5 August 2026, at 11:59 PM. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, nclcil.in. These posts are for Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh and Sonebhadra district in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should complete the application process before the deadline ends tonight to avoid missing this opportunity.

Candidates can find all the information related to NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment in the table given below:

Particulars Details Conducting Body Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) Post Name Mining Sirdar (T&S Grade C), Surveyor (Mining) (T&S Grade B) Total Vacancies 259 Application Start Date 14 July 2026 Application Last Date 5 August 2026 Application Mode Online Job Location Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh), Sonebhadra (Uttar Pradesh) Selection Process Computer-based test + Document verification Official website nclcil.in

NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 Apply Link

NCL has started the online registration process for Mining Sirdar & Surveyor Recruitment 2026 on July 14, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 295 posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, August 5, 2026.