NCL Mining Sirdar 2026 Last Date Today: Check Eligibility & Steps to Apply - Direct Link Here
The NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 application closes today, on 5 August 2026, for 259 Mining Sirdar and Surveyor posts. Interested candidate must complete their application form online at nclcil.in before the last date.
Key Points
- NCL Mining Sirdar & Surveyor recruitment applications close today, August 5, 2026.
- Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) announced 259 vacancies for Mining Sirdar & Surveyor.
- The application process for these posts began on July 14, 2026.
NCL Mining Siradar 2026: The NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 application process is closing today, 5 August 2026, giving applicants another chance to register for the posts. Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL), a Miniratna company under Coal India Limited, has released a recruitment notification for a total of 259 posts of Mining Sirdar and Surveyor (Mining) on 10 July 2026. The application process started on 14 July 2026 and closes today, 5 August 2026, at 11:59 PM. Interested and eligible candidates can apply through the official website, nclcil.in. These posts are for Singrauli district in Madhya Pradesh and Sonebhadra district in Uttar Pradesh. Candidates should complete the application process before the deadline ends tonight to avoid missing this opportunity.
NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 Highlights
Candidates can find all the information related to NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment in the table given below:
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Particulars
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Details
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Conducting Body
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Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL)
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Post Name
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Mining Sirdar (T&S Grade C), Surveyor (Mining) (T&S Grade B)
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Total Vacancies
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259
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Application Start Date
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14 July 2026
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Application Last Date
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5 August 2026
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Application Mode
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Online
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Job Location
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Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh), Sonebhadra (Uttar Pradesh)
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Selection Process
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Computer-based test + Document verification
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Official website
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nclcil.in
NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 Apply Link
NCL has started the online registration process for Mining Sirdar & Surveyor Recruitment 2026 on July 14, 2026. Interested candidates can apply for 295 posts. They can find the direct link below to complete their application process before the last date, August 5, 2026.
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NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026
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NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 Notification
NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 Eligibility Criteria
Candidates who want to apply for the NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 should fulfil the following eligibility criteria:
Educational Qualification: Mining Sirdar (T&S Grade C)
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Must have completed Matriculation (Class 10 pass) from a recognized board
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Must have a valid Mining Sirdarship Certificate of Competency issued by DGMS under Coal Mines Regulation, 2017
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Must have a valid Gas Testing Certificate
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Must have a valid First Aid Certificate
For Surveyor (Mining) (T&S Grade B)
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Must have completed Matric with a Degree/Diploma in Mining Engineering or Mine Surveying Engineering
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Must have a valid Overman Competency Certificate issued by DGMS under CMR, 2017 (or equivalent mining certificate)
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Must have a valid Surveyor's Certificate of Competency
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Must have a valid Gas Testing Certificate
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Must have a valid First Aid Certificate
Age Limit
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The minimum age is 18 years
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The maximum age is 30 years
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Age relaxation as per government norms: 5 years for SC/ST, 3 years for OBC (NCL), Ex-Servicemen and PwBD candidates as applicable
Steps to Apply for NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026
Candidates can follow these simple steps to submit their application form:
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Visit the official website of NCL, nclcil.in
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Go to the "Career" section and click on "Recruitment"
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Click on the link for "Employment Notification for Direct Recruitment of various Statutory posts"
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New users must register first using basic details
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Log in using your registration ID and password
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Fill in the online application form with the required details
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Upload the required documents, including photograph and signature
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Pay the application fee online
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Check all details carefully before final submission
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Submit the form and download/print it for future reference
NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment Application Fee
Candidates who are applying for the NCL Mining Sirdar recruitment 2026 have to pay an application fee according to their categories:
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Category
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Application Fee
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General/ OBC/EWS
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Rs 1180 ( Rs 1000 + 180 GST)
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SC/ST
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Nil
NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 Vacancy Details
The NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 has a total number of 259 vacancies for the Mining Sirdar & Surveyor posts. Interested candidates can carefully check the category-wise details of 2026 as follows:
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Post Name
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No. of Vacancies
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Mining Sirdar (T&S Grade C)
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254
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Surveyor (Mining) (T&S Grade B)
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5
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Total
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259
NCL Mining Sirdar Recruitment 2026 Selection Process
Selection for NCL Mining Sirdar and Surveyor (Mining) posts will be based on the following stages:
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Computer Based Test (CBT): Candidates will first have to clear a computer-based examination. The date of the CBT will be announced later through a notice and admit card.
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Document Verification: Candidates who qualify the CBT will be called for document scrutiny and verification of certificates, including mining competency certificates.
Executive - Editorial
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